Skip to main content

Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury

The Chiefs' defensive tackle left in the first quarter of the club's Week 5 matchup against the Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 5 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders already without defensive lineman Mike Danna, and they lost another frontline player early on.

On the Raiders' second offensive possession of the game, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was spotted hobbling off the field following a play. After visiting the sideline blue medical tent for preliminary evaluations, he headed back to the locker room and was ruled out by the team with several minutes remaining in the first quarter. Per an official announcement from the Chiefs' Twitter account, Wharton is out with a knee injury. 

Entering Monday night's game, Wharton had played the second-most defensive snaps among all Chiefs defensive tackles. His 52.7% clip entering Week 5 topped his totals from both 2020 (48%) and 2021 (45%). The Missouri S&T product was less than a quarter of the way through his 38th career NFL game and in those previous 37 outings, he recorded 10 quarterback hits, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass broken up.

Without Wharton and considering that Danna was already ruled out in advance of the game, Kansas City could turn to Khalen Saunders to replace some of Wharton's pass-rush production. The fourth-year man has been seeing the field a decent amount this season, flashing some of his athleticism, and also had a strong preseason slate that allowed him to make the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster out of training camp. Following the Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Colts, I wrote about how Saunders' role and play could impact both him and the team:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Some personnel groupings and opposing offensive lines call for different deployments of players. That much is obvious, and Saunders won't always have a 30% workload on defense with the likes of Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi and even Mike Danna (once he returns from injury) working along the interior of Steve Spagnuolo's defensive line.

With that said, Saunders was able to make a significant impact in a reserve role against the Colts. That's something that hasn't been said enough about him throughout his career in Kansas City and in a contract year, he'll need more games like that in order to justify sticking around long-term. The Chiefs' defense put up one heck of an effort on Sunday, and Saunders was a serious part of that.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Week 5 Preview and Predictions

By Jordan Foote
Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

By Jordan Foote
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs and Raiders Set to Renew Rivalry in Prime Time

By Mark Van Sickle
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Provide Update on Harrison Butker’s Ankle Injury

By Jordan Foote
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

By Jordan Foote
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) attempts to strip the ball from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs’ Rookies Continue to Stand Out in Positive Ways

By Zack Eisen
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

By Jordan Foote