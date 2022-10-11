Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 5 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders already without defensive lineman Mike Danna, and they lost another frontline player early on.

On the Raiders' second offensive possession of the game, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was spotted hobbling off the field following a play. After visiting the sideline blue medical tent for preliminary evaluations, he headed back to the locker room and was ruled out by the team with several minutes remaining in the first quarter. Per an official announcement from the Chiefs' Twitter account, Wharton is out with a knee injury.

Entering Monday night's game, Wharton had played the second-most defensive snaps among all Chiefs defensive tackles. His 52.7% clip entering Week 5 topped his totals from both 2020 (48%) and 2021 (45%). The Missouri S&T product was less than a quarter of the way through his 38th career NFL game and in those previous 37 outings, he recorded 10 quarterback hits, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass broken up.

Without Wharton and considering that Danna was already ruled out in advance of the game, Kansas City could turn to Khalen Saunders to replace some of Wharton's pass-rush production. The fourth-year man has been seeing the field a decent amount this season, flashing some of his athleticism, and also had a strong preseason slate that allowed him to make the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster out of training camp. Following the Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Colts, I wrote about how Saunders' role and play could impact both him and the team: