Andy Reid on Helping Patrick Mahomes: ‘I’ve Got to Do a Better Job'

The first time the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals played each other this season, the Chiefs managed to score just three points in the second half. Less than a month removed from that Week 17 matchup, history repeated itself.

After coming out of the gates on fire and playing terrific football for more than 14 minutes, the Chiefs came up short near the goal line and cost themselves either three or seven points in the process. Once they came out of the halftime break, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a different player. His pocket presence was poor, he didn't play structured football and drops plagued the entire Chiefs offense. When asked what went wrong in regards to Mahomes pressing a bit in critical situations, head coach Andy Reid took the blame for it.

"Patrick's a great player, so he was trying to make a play," Reid said. "Like I said, I've got to do a better job of giving him things that he can make plays with. I can do a lot better in that area."

On the day, Mahomes completed 26 of 39 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. With that said, most of those yards and all of the touchdowns came in the first half. In the second half, he was largely inefficient and added a pair of interceptions to his stat line. He played more like a rookie quarterback in his first playoff game than a five-year veteran who has shined on big stages countless times. Later in his press conference, Reid doubled down on needing to be better in regards to helping Mahomes.

"I could've given him other things to work with, and better things," Reid said. "I didn't. He was trying to move around like he does, and he did. You never have to worry about that part, but I could've given him better plays to work with."

For large stretches of the season, the Chiefs' offense was a juggernaut. Mahomes had flashes of being the MVP the NFL saw in 2018 and over the past several weeks, the Chiefs' running backs have been weaponized in Reid's offense. Despite that, mustering a mere field goal in the biggest game of the season will leave a sour taste in everyone's mouths. Mahomes was far from his best on Sunday, and Reid also wasn't sharp. As Kansas City heads into the offseason, both pillars of the Chiefs will get back to the drawing board in preparation for the 2022 campaign.