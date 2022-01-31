Skip to main content
Player(s)
Patrick Mahomes
Team(s)
Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid on Helping Patrick Mahomes: ‘I’ve Got to Do a Better Job'

The Chiefs' head coach takes responsibility for his quarterback's second-half struggles.

The first time the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals played each other this season, the Chiefs managed to score just three points in the second half. Less than a month removed from that Week 17 matchup, history repeated itself.

After coming out of the gates on fire and playing terrific football for more than 14 minutes, the Chiefs came up short near the goal line and cost themselves either three or seven points in the process. Once they came out of the halftime break, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a different player. His pocket presence was poor, he didn't play structured football and drops plagued the entire Chiefs offense. When asked what went wrong in regards to Mahomes pressing a bit in critical situations, head coach Andy Reid took the blame for it.

"Patrick's a great player, so he was trying to make a play," Reid said. "Like I said, I've got to do a better job of giving him things that he can make plays with. I can do a lot better in that area."

On the day, Mahomes completed 26 of 39 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. With that said, most of those yards and all of the touchdowns came in the first half. In the second half, he was largely inefficient and added a pair of interceptions to his stat line. He played more like a rookie quarterback in his first playoff game than a five-year veteran who has shined on big stages countless times. Later in his press conference, Reid doubled down on needing to be better in regards to helping Mahomes.

Read More

"I could've given him other things to work with, and better things," Reid said. "I didn't. He was trying to move around like he does, and he did. You never have to worry about that part, but I could've given him better plays to work with."

For large stretches of the season, the Chiefs' offense was a juggernaut. Mahomes had flashes of being the MVP the NFL saw in 2018 and over the past several weeks, the Chiefs' running backs have been weaponized in Reid's offense. Despite that, mustering a mere field goal in the biggest game of the season will leave a sour taste in everyone's mouths. Mahomes was far from his best on Sunday, and Reid also wasn't sharp. As Kansas City heads into the offseason, both pillars of the Chiefs will get back to the drawing board in preparation for the 2022 campaign.

Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid on Helping Patrick Mahomes: ‘I’ve Got to Do a Better Job'

1 minute ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 24-27 Loss to the Bengals

1 hour ago
Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

6 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown catch in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Preview and Predictions

7 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers © Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Game Day

Dynasty Not Guaranteed: Savor the Present Without Predicting the Future

8 hours ago
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Damon Arnette Arrested, Subsequently Released by Chiefs

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals a touchdown after his diving stretch to the end zone pylon against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Chiefs Win and Memories That Will Last a Lifetime

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased out of the pocket by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Expecting Chiefs-Bengals Part 2 to Be Close? You May Want to Think Again

Jan 28, 2022