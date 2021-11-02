Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Patrick Mahomes Preaches Patience on Offense: ‘We’re Going to Snap Out of It'

    The Chiefs, although still not great, flashed the ability to make progress on Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs have been struggling on offense as of late. After ranking first in offensive EPA per game during Weeks 1-4, the team is 25th in the NFL during Week 5-8. That drastic difference coincides with opposing defenses playing the team well, the offense playing a sloppy brand of football and no one seemingly being on the same page. 

    Despite its struggles in the efficiency department, the Chiefs were able to defend their home turf with a 20-17 win over the lowly New York Giants. It wasn't pretty, but that's been the season in a nutshell for a now 4-4 Kansas City squad. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked postgame about where he thinks he and his peers are, and he thinks they're not a different bunch than in years past.

    "I think we’re the same as we’ve always been," Mahomes said. "We’ve caught some defenses that are playing over the top of us, and we turn the ball over. I mean we’re still moving the ball and doing a lot of things great, but whenever you turn the ball over or get a penalty and get pushed back, that kind of ruins drives. But I think we’ve done a lot of great things, but it comes down to execution in this league and if you don’t execute, if teams are going to make you drive the entire field, you have to show you can do that and score touchdowns.”

    Against the Giants' defense, Mahomes completed 29 of his 48 pass attempts for 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He forced himself to take what the defense gave him, constantly hitting his check downs and executing a game plan that involved a heavy dosage of plays behind, at or near the line of scrimmage. It wasn't how Mahomes was used to playing, but 2021 has rendered him completely mortal. He isn't too worried, though.

    "I know I say it all the time, but we have guys open and if we’re on the same page, me and the receivers with the routes and then I throw it and hit the right spot, we can move the ball on pretty much any coverage," Mahomes said. "We have answers vs. everything. But you’ve seen it in every game pretty much that there have been times where we kind of stall out and we don’t execute or I throw a ball and don’t hit the right spot, or the receiver doesn’t see it the same way I do or penalties or turnovers. I know in this league it’s showing and it’s happening week after week these last few weeks, but I think we’re going to snap out of it, and we’ll find a way to start executing and when we do, we’ll be a tough offense to stop.”

    Mahomes isn't wrong — executing has been the main issue for the Chiefs' offense all season long. Miscommunications between quarterback and receiver, shaky play from the field general and even untimely and costly turnovers or penalties have sunk the team's ship multiple times. Through eight games, Andy Reid's offense leads the NFL in most turnovers committed with 19. They had 16 giveaways all of last season. 

    A win is a win, but a narrow victory against a clearly inferior opponent doesn't mean a ton for the Chiefs' ability to string together big games moving forward. Mahomes and his peers displayed some progress, though, and that does mean something. Forcing the issue has been painfully obvious in 2021 but if Reid's offense can continue to adapt to Cover-2 defenses and find success with a somewhat boring brand of football, it could lead to an expanded playbook down the road.

    Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 20-17 Win Over the Giants

    Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
