    • November 7, 2021
    Chiefs Tackle Lucas Niang Exits Game vs. Packers With Injury

    The Chiefs' 2020 third-round pick was forced out of Sunday's contest against the Packers.
    In the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, right tackle Lucas Niang suffered an injury and subsequently exited the contest with assistance. 

    On a third-down run by running back Darrel Williams, Niang suffered the injury. He was helped off the field by the Chiefs' training staff before entering the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

    Niang was the Chiefs' 2020 third-round draft pick, but he opted out of what would have been his rookie campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first true season of action, the former TCU standout has started the majority of the Chiefs' contests. Veteran Mike Remmers replaced him in the starting lineup a few weeks ago but with him dealing with injury, Niang stepped back in and has performed well.

    Replacing Niang in the Packers game is Andrew Wylie. Wylie is in his fourth season in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. He has plenty of experience as a starter and will hold down the right perimeter of the offensive line for the time being.

    UPDATE: Per the Chiefs, Niang's injury has been diagnosed as a rib ailment. He is questionable to return to the contest as of early in the second quarter.

    This story is being updated.

    Read More: Chiefs vs. Packers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
