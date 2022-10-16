Chiefs vs. Bills Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Chiefs will be without some contributors for their Week 6 outing against the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a pivotal Week 6 outing against the Buffalo Bills on deck, and they'll be taking the field at less than 100% for it.

Throughout the week, Kansas City's injury report featured the likes of rookie safety Bryan Cook (concussion protocol), cornerbacks Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and Chris Lammons (hip), defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (knee), kicker Harrison Butker (ankle), defensive linemen Mike Danna (calf) and Frank Clark (illness), as well as multiple others. That was in addition to rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, who wasn't on the report with a designation due to his stint on the injured reserve list. Needless to say, the Chiefs had plenty of injury-related developments to sort out in the days leading up to Sunday's contest.

With that in mind, ahead of their Week 6 game at home, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

In advance of Sunday's game, the trio of Cook, Fenton and Wharton was ruled out. Wharton went on the reserve/injured list on Saturday, opening the door for safety Zayne Anderson, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and linebacker Cole Christiansen to be elevated from the practice squad. Elsewhere on the club's inactive list, players such as quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Ronald Jones and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh appear once again on the list. McDuffie isn't listed but, again, he was never activated so that isn't required. He won't play on Sunday.

The good news for the Chiefs is that Clark, Butker, Danna and even right guard Trey Smith are good to go for Sunday afternoon's game. Against a premier opponent, they will all come in handy and serve as useful pieces for Kansas City at home. Smith, who has been dealing with a pectoral injury, was a full participant in practice to close out the week (as was everyone else in that group of four).

The Bills' inactives have also been released:

Minor questions for Buffalo during the week surrounded linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), running back Taiwan Jones (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). All four of them are active for game day, although wideout Jake Kumerow and running back Zack Moss are among notable inactives. Cornerback Tre'Davious White, not listed, remains out as he works his way back from a knee injury.