Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tyrann Mathieu, Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams, Cameron Sample
Team(s)
Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals

Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Chiefs and Bengals have released their inactives ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship matchup.

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in what's shaping up to be a thrilling AFC Championship Game. These two teams met less than a month ago and in that Week 17 matchup, Cincinnati narrowly came out on top. This time around, the Chiefs are back at home and will be looking for revenge en route to their third straight trip to the Super Bowl. The stakes don't get much higher than this.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) run onto the field before Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of this AFC Championship Game matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

Playoff football is all about peaking at the right time and on the health front, the Chiefs are good to go. Not only is Tyrann Mathieu returning after being knocked out of last week's Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion, but cornerback Rashad Fenton has rehabbed from his back injury as well. Mathieu cleared protocol on Sunday and was given the green light to play, and Fenton is also active. Those are two major boosts to a Chiefs secondary that will have its hands full trying to stop the Bengals' many talented playmakers.

In other injury-related Chiefs news, running back Darrel Williams is playing through his toe injury this week. He tried to do so two weeks ago in the Wild-Card round against the Steelers, but he recorded just one carry for two yards. After sitting out for a week, he's back and ready to help a Kansas City backfield that suddenly has experienced a good deal of success in recent weeks. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was activated from the injured reserve list this week, but he will not suit up for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Read More

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is forced out of bounds in the red zone by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) helps in the second half of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals' inactives have also been released:

For the Bengals, they had a pair of players listed as doubtful and one listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Defensive end Cameron Sample has been battling a groin injury and didn't participate in practice throughout the week, so he will miss the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who's dealing with a hamstring issue, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He missed practice on Friday and will miss Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou, another inactive who appeared on the Bengals' injury report, was limited all week with a knee injury. 

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

39 seconds ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown catch in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Preview and Predictions

1 hour ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers © Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Game Day

Dynasty Not Guaranteed: Savor the Present Without Predicting the Future

2 hours ago
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Damon Arnette Arrested, Subsequently Released by Chiefs

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals a touchdown after his diving stretch to the end zone pylon against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Chiefs Win and Memories That Will Last a Lifetime

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased out of the pocket by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Expecting Chiefs-Bengals Part 2 to Be Close? You May Want to Think Again

Jan 28, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is forced out of bounds in the red zone by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) helps in the second half of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Friday Injury Update: Status of Tyrann Mathieu, Rashad Fenton for AFC Championship

Jan 28, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Tyrann Mathieu's Status for the AFC Championship Game

Jan 27, 2022