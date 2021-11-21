Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Chiefs vs. Cowboys Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    The Chiefs and Cowboys have released their inactives lists ahead of Sunday afternoon's Week 11 matchup.
    Author:

    On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak to four games with a victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, another first-place team, are coming off a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons and will look to send the NFL a statement with a road win in Kansas City.

    Ahead of this Week 11 matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released.

    Less than three hours before kickoff, safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the injury report with an apparent knee injury. At the time, he was listed as questionable. The All-Pro came out and conducted some tests on the field with head athletic trainer/VP Rick Burkholder before going back into the locker room. Despite the scare, Mathieu is active for the Chiefs.

    Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a knee injury, but he will indeed suit up and play for the Chiefs. Sneed, who has played some of his best football in recent weeks, has battled a myriad of injuries throughout the year. Safety Armani Watts didn't practice on Friday with an illness and carried a questionable designation into Sunday's game, but will be active.

    Read More

    Elsewhere for the Chiefs, another question this week was the playing status of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The second-year man was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday and while it's unknown what his exact role be against the Cowboys, him returning is a big deal for the Chiefs' offense. Offensive linemen Lucas Niang, Kyle Long and Mike Remmers are out. Niang has yet to practice after suffering a rib injury a few weeks ago, Long has yet to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and Remmers is on the injured reserve.

    The Cowboys' inactives have also been released:

    Smith being held out is easily the biggest development for the Cowboys. The 30-year-old tackle has dealt with a nagging ankle injury as of late and with a short week ahead, Dallas is erring on the side of caution. That's a serious blow to an offensive line that has had to do some shuffling in recent weeks. Wide receiver Amari Cooper will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols, which is another tough loss for the Cowboys on offense.

    On the defensive side, cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph (personal) and Nahshon Wright (hamstring) are out. The Chiefs' offense will pose a threat to a somewhat depleted secondary but luckily for Dallas, Trevon Diggs is quickly cementing his status as one of the best playmaking defensive backs in the game. Nevertheless, being without a pair of corners is never a good thing. If the Cowboys are to win on Sunday, they'll need major contributions from those stepping up. 

    Read More: Chiefs vs. Cowboys Preview and Predictions

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Cowboys Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    28 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu Added to Injury Report Hours Before Game vs. Cowboys

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) and running back Jerick McKinnon (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Cowboys Preview and Predictions

    3 hours ago
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at the crowd after warmups at the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. An57281
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys

    5 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire From IR

    23 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Chiefs vs. Cowboys: The Battle For the Preston Road Trophy

    Nov 20, 2021
    Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Reach Agreement With Family of Girl Injured in Britt Reid Crash

    Nov 19, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Orlando Brown Jr. is Earning a Massive Payday With the Chiefs

    Nov 19, 2021