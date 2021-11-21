Chiefs vs. Cowboys Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak to four games with a victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, another first-place team, are coming off a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons and will look to send the NFL a statement with a road win in Kansas City.

Ahead of this Week 11 matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released.

Less than three hours before kickoff, safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the injury report with an apparent knee injury. At the time, he was listed as questionable. The All-Pro came out and conducted some tests on the field with head athletic trainer/VP Rick Burkholder before going back into the locker room. Despite the scare, Mathieu is active for the Chiefs.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a knee injury, but he will indeed suit up and play for the Chiefs. Sneed, who has played some of his best football in recent weeks, has battled a myriad of injuries throughout the year. Safety Armani Watts didn't practice on Friday with an illness and carried a questionable designation into Sunday's game, but will be active.

Elsewhere for the Chiefs, another question this week was the playing status of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The second-year man was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday and while it's unknown what his exact role be against the Cowboys, him returning is a big deal for the Chiefs' offense. Offensive linemen Lucas Niang, Kyle Long and Mike Remmers are out. Niang has yet to practice after suffering a rib injury a few weeks ago, Long has yet to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and Remmers is on the injured reserve.

The Cowboys' inactives have also been released:

Smith being held out is easily the biggest development for the Cowboys. The 30-year-old tackle has dealt with a nagging ankle injury as of late and with a short week ahead, Dallas is erring on the side of caution. That's a serious blow to an offensive line that has had to do some shuffling in recent weeks. Wide receiver Amari Cooper will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols, which is another tough loss for the Cowboys on offense.

On the defensive side, cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph (personal) and Nahshon Wright (hamstring) are out. The Chiefs' offense will pose a threat to a somewhat depleted secondary but luckily for Dallas, Trevon Diggs is quickly cementing his status as one of the best playmaking defensive backs in the game. Nevertheless, being without a pair of corners is never a good thing. If the Cowboys are to win on Sunday, they'll need major contributions from those stepping up.