Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of a Sunday win in order to get their 10th victory of the 2022 campaign, and they're also looking to keep one of football's most impressive streaks alive.

If Kansas City can get a win against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, Andy Reid's bunch will have defeated their AFC West rivals for the 14th time in a row. With the Denver defense doing more than enough to stack up wins but the offense struggling immensely, a team many picked before the season to win the AFC West is now 3-9 through 12 games and desperately needs something to go right.

This game was originally slated to be played on Sunday Night Football, although it got flexed and is now in the late-afternoon slot instead. Nevertheless, this classic matchup between two teams that go back decades will feature plenty to play for on both sides. Before that, however, the Chiefs and Broncos must decide on who's going to be eligible to play.

With that in mind, ahead of their game on the road, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

The Chiefs downgraded wide receiver Kadarius Toney from questionable to out on Saturday, and the second-year speed threat will now miss his third game in a row with a nagging hamstring injury. Elsewhere, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire remain on the injured reserve list. Because they aren't eligible to be activated yet, they're out but don't appear on the game day inactives list.

The major question mark for Kansas City throughout the week was left guard Joe Thuney, whose ankle injury caused him to miss back-to-back games. Nick Allegretti filled in respectably against the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, and Thuney's time off paved the way for him to be a full participant in practice throughout the week. Despite carrying a questionable designation into Sunday's game, Thuney will now officially make his return to the lineup.

The Broncos' inactives have also been released:

Being without guard Dalton Risner and wideout Courtland Sutton isn't ideal for the Broncos, as Nathaniel Hackett's team has struggled immensely on the offensive side of the ball this season. Denver ruled Sutton out in advance of Sunday's game, also doing so for tight end/fullback Andrew Beck and linebacker Dakota Allen. The team's injury luck has been poor in 2022, and that didn't change much for the better this week.