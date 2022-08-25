Chiefs vs. Packers Expected Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in both clubs' final preseason game of 2022, and there's plenty to play for.

Kansas City and Green Bay — as well as every other NFL club — have until 4 p.m. EST next Tuesday to get their rosters down from 80 to 53 players, so depth will be showcased in a major fashion. Coaches and front office executives alike will evaluate their reserve talent all night, and this contest will play a significant role in determining who does and doesn't make next week's final cut for each squad.

The Chiefs have dealt with a myriad of recent injuries, including ongoing ailments in regards to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), tight end Blake Bell (hip), cornerback Rashad Fenton (groin), defensive end Carlos Dunlap (Achilles) and others. Smith-Schuster was spotted doing some work on the field pregame, and head coach Andy Reid was optimistic earlier in the week about his chances to play Week 1.

Bell had surgery on his hip flexor injury, Fenton and Dunlap are recovering and right tackle Lucas Niang was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a knee injury. He'll miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season. Running back Derrick Gore was removed from the injured reserve list with an injury settlement on Thursday afternoon, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Per Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Packers aren't expected to play most of their starters. Reigning back-to-back MVP winner Aaron Rodgers hasn't played all preseason, and that won't change on Thursday. On the Chiefs' side, Reid was unsure as of Tuesday whether he'd play starters including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was pretty apparent during pregame warmups that Mahomes wasn't going to be active later in the evening. He and tight end Travis Kelce did take the field for final warmups dressed in full uniform, but Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports that backup quarterback Chad Henne was taking snaps with the first-team offense with Mahomes observing.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN, those who weren't suited up were the aforementioned group of Dunlap, Smith-Schuster, Fenton and Bell, as well as wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. As a result, Kansas City will be shifting the spotlight throughout the game to key backups that are still fighting for roster spots. That includes critical position battles at positions such as wide receiver, offensive line, defensive tackle and even running back (to an extent). Whoever plays well tonight could be etching their names in sharpie on the team's final 53-man depth chart, and those who struggle could fall victim to roster cuts between now and Tuesday. Although it's "just" a preseason game, this one contains plenty to watch for.