Chiefs vs. Texans Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans may not be a high-profile game, but the rewards for the visiting team could be terrific.

With a win, regardless of what happens with the Los Angeles Chargers in the late-afternoon slate, Andy Reid's squad will have won the AFC West for a league-leading (among active streaks) seventh time in a row. Additionally, a win would help Kansas City keep pace in the record column with the Buffalo Bills in the conference standings. This week's outing remains an important one for the Chiefs, even if it's against a struggling team.

Speaking of that struggling group, the Houston Texans enter their 14th game of the season with just one victory and a tie on the year. Lovie Smith's team has a league-high 11 losses in 2022 and is poised to secure a premier — possibly the premier — draft slot for next April. Despite that, the hosts still have plenty of grit and will be trying to play the spoiler role on Sunday afternoon.

With that in mind, ahead of their game on the road, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

The Chiefs opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Mecole Hardman this week, although Reid said on Friday that he was leaning away from officially activating the fourth-year man for this week's game. Hardman, who didn't appear on the injury report this week due to not being on the 53-man roster, will get at least one more week of practice under his belt before returning to in-game action. Defensive tackle Chris Jones missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he's good to go for Kansas City on Sunday.

Returning to the lineup is wideout Kadarius Toney, who re-aggravated his early-season hamstring injury back in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers and has missed the last three games for the Chiefs. The dynamic second-year player brings a speed element to Kansas City's offense and could help bring its red zone proficiency closer to where it was at the beginning of the year. Even if Toney is on a pitch count of sorts on Sunday, his presence must be accounted for.

The Texans' inactives have also been released:

In advance of Sunday's game, Houston ruled out a multitude of notable players. Among those missing Week 15 are standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., guard Kenyon Green and others. The Texans already faced quite the uphill battle in order to upset the Chiefs, and this week's challenge becomes even greater with all of these injuries factored in.