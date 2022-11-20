Chiefs vs. Chargers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge Sunday Night Football battle against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, although they aren't at 100% for it.

Throughout the week, the Chiefs' wide receiver situation looked rather bleak. Not only did Marquez Valdes-Scantling miss the first practice of the week with an illness, but JuJu Smith-Schuster was absent due to a concussion and Mecole Hardman continued to remain out with an abdominal injury. Some clarity was provided for Kansas City when Hardman went on the injured reserve list on Thursday, as well as when head coach Andy Reid ruled Smith-Schuster out for Sunday's game during his Friday press conference.

Elsewhere, however, Kansas City had a relatively clean injury report during the week. Valdes-Scantling progressed to being a full participant by Friday, and neither running back Jerick McKinnon nor cornerback L'Jarius Sneed carried game status designations into the game despite being limited in practice on Friday. Even with some key pieces missing, the Chiefs have avoided getting decimated by the injury bug overall.

With that in mind, ahead of their Week 11 game on the road, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released.

Kansas City's inactive players for Week 11 include the likes of running back Ronald Jones, tackle Darian Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and quarterback Shane Buechele. All of the aforementioned four have been routine healthy scratches throughout the year. Wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell, who were recently elevated to the active roster from the practice squad, are both available for Sunday night's game.

The Chargers' inactives have also been released:

On Los Angeles' side, Brandon Staley's squad had a pair of question marks at the wide receiver position this week and while it remains to be seen exactly how healthy the duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams is, both players will be looking to play major roles and work through any potential pain on Sunday night. Their returns are now official, just in time for arguably the team's most important game of the 2022 season.

Defensive end Joey Bosa continues to work his way back from a Week 3 groin injury but wasn't remotely close enough to have a real shot of hitting the practice field off injured reserve or being able to play. The notable name on the Chargers' actual inactive list is kicker Dustin Hopkins, who came into Sunday with a doubtful designation as he works his way back from a right hamstring injury. Hopkins didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday but progressed to limited on Friday. Cameron Dicker will once again fill in for him.