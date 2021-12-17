Skip to main content
    Chiefs vs. Chargers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    The Chiefs and Chargers have released their inactives ahead of Thursday night's Week 15 matchup.
    Author:

    On the Thursday Night Football stage, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak to seven games with a critical division win over the hosting Los Angeles Chargers. The winner of this game will be in pole position to win the AFC West, as a Chiefs win puts them two games ahead of Los Angeles with three games left to play and a Chargers win ties them with Kansas City in terms of regular-season record, but gives them a tiebreaker due to completing a season sweep of their bitter rivals.

    Ahead of this Week 15 matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

    Prior to Thursday's game, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed were ruled out for the Chiefs. Gay was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Wednesday, and Sneed is missing his second straight game following the death of his brother. Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie was a full participant during practice throughout the week with a knee injury but carried a questionable designation. He will suit up on Thursday night.

    Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who was added to the team's injury report hours before kickoff due to an illness, is active for the Chiefs. Defensive lineman Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon, both of whom were dealing with the COVID-19 protocol process, are inactive for the biggest game of the Chiefs' season. The Chiefs activated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, wideout Daurice Fountain and linebacker Darius Harris from the practice squad, and all will suit up for game day.

    The Chargers' inactives have also been released:

    Easily the biggest piece of inactive news — one that was already known in advance of Thursday — was Chargers rookie tackle Rashawn Slater being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. He's out for Thursday's game, which is a major deal for a Chiefs defensive front clearly missing its best player. Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram could be poised for solid outings due to Slater's absence.

    Elsewhere, the Chargers had four players carry questionable designiations into the game. Safeties Derwin James Jr. and Alohl Gilman are dealing with respective hamstring and quad injuries and James will play, but Gilman is out. Running back Austin Ekeler will play, serving as a safety net for the Chargers on offense.

    Rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who has been fighting through the second concussion of his first year in the NFL, was a limited participant in practice all week. With the division essentially hanging in the balance, he isn't active for LA. 

