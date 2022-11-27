Chiefs vs. Rams Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on the heels of a four-game winning streak, and their opponents have dropped their last four contests.

This is truly a matchup of teams whose seasons are trending in opposite directions, as Kansas City enters Sunday as the top overall seed in the AFC despite a few injuries in recent weeks. Los Angeles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, has a season-long injury list that would make some grocery store receipts jealous. Sean McVay's group has witnessed its 2022 campaign spiral down the drain. There's still a chance that the spoiler role is enough to get the Rams to upset the Chiefs, but those odds remain quite low.

With that in mind, ahead of their Week 12 game at home, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

The Chiefs already knew they'd be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high-ankle sprain) due to them being on the injured reserve list, as well as wideout Kadarius Toney (hamstring) missing this week. The trio of left guard Joe Thuney, cornerback Chris Lammons and safety Juan Thornhill was questionable heading into Sunday's game with respective ankle, concussion and calf designations. Lammons is the only member of the group who will play, as both Thuney and Thornhill are officially inactive.

Another roster-related storyline to watch on Sunday is the season debut of running back Ronald Jones. While it remains to be seen exactly how many in-game opportunities he will receive, head coach Andy Reid was optimistic during the week about the chances of Jones getting his first snaps of the year. With Edwards-Helaire on the shelf for at least the next four games, Jones is set to join the rotation of rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon and will look to contribute on the ground when his name is called.

The Rams' inactives have also been released:

In advance of Sunday, the Rams ruled out four players. Center Brian Allen, linebacker Travin Howard, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and quarterback Matthew Stafford will all miss Week 12 with various respective injuries. Players like offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Tyler Higbee were all questionable, and only Higbee will give it a go against Kansas City.