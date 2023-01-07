Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs have their eyes set on another deep playoff run in the coming weeks but first, they have to get through the final week regular season. Saturday's Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium presents Kansas City with the opportunity to secure the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed with a win, regardless of what happens throughout the rest of the conference on Sunday.

The Chiefs are the visitors for this week's matchup, and they boast a 13-3 record as they look to defeat the 6-10 Raiders for the second time this season. As is the case with every team in the league, neither squad is 100% healthy for Saturday's outing. That makes what might already be a difficult intra-division game even more challenging for both sides.

With that in mind, ahead of their game back on the road, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

In advance of Saturday's game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore would miss the regular-season finale as he recovers from a laceration on his hand. Moore ends his debut campaign with 22 receptions for 250 yards and no touchdowns in the regular season, but he very well could return for the playoffs. Elsewhere, Kansas City reunited with kicker Matthew Wright via a practice squad signing during the week and then elevated him to the active roster on Friday. Starter Harrison Butker entered Saturday's outing carrying a questionable designation due to back spasms but despite that, he's active over Wright for Week 18.

Elsewhere, the two major question marks for Kansas City were surrounding left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). Thuney exited Week 17's win over the Denver Broncos early and was a limited participant in practice during the week, and Hardman was limited on Wednesday and Thursday as he officially rejoined the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list. Thuney will play for the Chiefs in their final regular-season game, but Hardman's return will have to wait until the postseason. He's inactive on Saturday. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who was questionable, will play.

The Raiders' inactives have also been released:

Las Vegas ruled linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) out in advance of Saturday's game, leaving only running back Josh Jacobs' status up in the air as far as the injury report was concerned. Less than two hours before the game, it was reported that Jacobs would indeed be active despite dealing with a nagging injury and a personal matter throughout the week. The Raiders are in a decent spot availability-wise for their last game of the 2022-23 campaign, fielding a mostly healthy team on Saturday.

Read More: Breaking Down Potential Chiefs AFC Championship Game Spots