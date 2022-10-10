Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Both Kansas City and Las Vegas will be without some players for their Week 5 matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, and they'll look to continue their winning ways on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Throughout the week, Kansas City has dealt with some players popping up on the club's injury report. The likes of Mecole Hardman (heel), L'Jarius Sneed (ankle), Jody Fortson (shoulder), Skyy Moore (ankle) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) all fully participated in practice during the week, and all of them remained on track to be active for Monday. Despite a long list of players, there was plenty of good news on the injury report for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On the other hand, kicker Harrison Butker didn't practice at all this week and will miss the fourth straight week. Butker's ankle sprain isn't recovering as quickly as many originally expected, and the Chiefs reiterated on Friday that they don't want anything less than a 100% Butker on the field once he's ready to return. He was ruled out in advance of Monday's game, accompanying three others who carried questionable designations.

With that in mind, ahead of their Week 5 game back in front of the home crowd, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

Right off the bat, the natural thing to do is look for the trio of guard Trey Smith, defensive lineman Mike Danna and wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster was reported to be expected to play as of Monday morning, so him not being listed on the group of inactives is far from a surprise. Danna and Smith worked hard during the week to return from their respective pectoral and calf injuries (Smith played last week and got injured during the game) but unfortunately for the Chiefs, neither is active on Monday night.

As far as healthy scratches are concerned, there aren't any abnormal appearances on the list. Players such as running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh have been frequent scratches, as has defensive end Benton Whitley since he signed with the team back in September. Offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, a rookie, is active for the first time in his NFL career. With many of Kansas City's backup offensive linemen being tackles, Nick Allegretti could possibly be in line to take Smith's spot in the starting lineup.

The Raiders' inactives have also been released:

To close out the weekend, Las Vegas had already ruled linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) out for Monday Night Football. Brown was a limited participant in practice on Thursday before missing practice on Friday and Saturday. Elsewhere, tight end Foster Moreau (knee) progressed to being a limited participant on Saturday but is not suiting up for the Raiders in Week 5. Cornerback Sam Webb, who was also questionable, was limited all week by his hamstring injury but doesn't appear on the club's inactives list.