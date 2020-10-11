Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have announced their inactive players ahead of Sunday afternoon's Week 5 contest.

Inactive for the Chiefs are running back DeAndre Washington, linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Not a very surprising list as Kansas City had a relatively light injury report this week, with defensive lineman Chris Jones practicing every day.

All the other Chiefs players on the report, including wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, center Austin Reiter, defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, were full participants in Friday's practice and carry no injury designation into the game.

A player you won't see on today's inactive players list but also won't see on the field is defensive end Mike Danna. The Chiefs' fifth-round pick was placed on the injured reserve after injuring his hamstring early in last week's game against the Patriots.

Danna joins defensive lineman Khalen Saunders and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on the injured reserve.

Inactive for the Raiders are safety Dallin Leavitt, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, offensive guard Patrick Omameh, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

The Raiders touted 19 players on their injury report coming into the game, highlighted by running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and tight ends Darren Waller and Jason Witten.

Only Edwards was ruled out prior to the inactive players announcement as offensive tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Rico Gafford and Ruggs were listed as questionable for the game. Collins also carried a questionable injury designation into the game but is listed as inactive today.