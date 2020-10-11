Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their perfect record and 13-game winning streak on the line Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders come to Arrowhead Stadium for the first of two matchups this season in Week 5. The Arrowhead Roundtable is back again to give its predictions for the contest.

Joshua Brisco: I've maintained my status as a Raider-skeptic in 2020, even after a surprising win over the New Orleans Saints to go 2-0 to start the year. In the two losses following that nice start, I've felt pretty good about my hesitance to consider Las Vegas among AFC pseudo-contenders.

This game feels like it should be a thorough thumping. All of the issues we've discussed from the Chiefs' perspective are microscopic compared to the Raiders' flaws. The Chiefs have the talent and coaching advantage regardless of which side of the ball is on the field. The final score will be closer than the game felt.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 20

Tucker Franklin: The new-look Raiders started the season off strong with two wins but since then, Las Vegas has struggled to finish off games. Their bulky injury report doesn't help them out either heading into the matchup. Kansas City looks to return defensive tackle Chris Jones from injury this week, which will help the Chiefs' pass rush. Overall, the Chiefs are too talented on offense — and defense for that matter — for Las Vegas to contain them for all four quarters. This game might be close for a quarter or half, but I suspect the Chiefs to run away with this one for their 14th straight victory.

For more of an in-depth conversation about the matchup, I've given my three keys to the Chiefs securing another win over the Raiders and RaiderMaven's Hondo Carpenter and I broke down the first matchup between the two teams on Friday's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Raiders 17.

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs haven’t had a game this season in which the offense has put the pedal all the way down for four quarters. I think there’s a good chance that Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders is the first time we see a peak Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and company since last season. The defense has quietly been one of the better units in the league since Week 11 of last season and while Derek Carr is tired of the disrespect, it’ll probably continue after a lopsided loss to a division rival.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Raiders 13.

Conner Christopherson: It's been an up-and-down year for the Chiefs' offense so far. Two great games have been paired with two pretty poor games and some head-scratching play from Patrick Mahomes. Due to some great performances and clutch plays by the defense, however, it hasn't led to an actual loss yet. The good news for the Chiefs' offense is that the Raiders are coming to town sporting one of the worst defenses in the league. If there was ever a get-right game for the Chiefs' offense, it's this one. I expect major fireworks.

Prediction: Chiefs 40, Raiders 24.

Sam Hays: Patrick Mahomes is coming off arguably the worst game of his pro career this past Monday and this is among the best defenses imaginable to rebound from that game, with the Raiders' defense ranking 30th in Defensive DVOA and 31st in PFF grade. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are second in Total DVOA, fourth in Offensive DVOA, fifth in Defensive DVOA, fourth in Offensive EPA per play, and fourth in Defensive EPA per play.

Considering the Raiders’ poor defense, a quarterback who is rarely willing to throw down the field (Carr is 28th out of 33 QBs in deep passing % according to PFF) and the Chiefs suddenly having a top-five defense, I think we get our first blowout with a final score showing it.

Prediction: Chiefs 41 Raiders 17

Mark Van Sickle: The Raiders have not been able to keep up with the Chiefs during the Andy Reid Era. They have not won a game in Kansas City since 2012 and we shouldn’t expect that to change any time soon. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to struggle even more than usual at Arrowhead Stadium, and with the way the Chiefs' defense has been playing, I anticipate that trend to continue. The Chiefs' offense should get back to form this week as well, and a double-digit win should be the expectation for Kansas City this week.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 17

Taylor Witt: I anticipated the Chiefs holding back a bit of their offensive firepower with this game originally only four days before the big Thursday Night Football showdown with the undefeated Buffalo Bills, but now that COVID-19 has rescheduled that game to the following Sunday, I expect the full power of the Chiefs' offense to be on display. This is a shame for the Raiders, as they stand virtually no chance of taking down the Chiefs in either scenario. Play the game in Vegas, in KC, in a pandemic, in the parking lot, it doesn't matter. If the Chiefs are playing the Raiders, it ends one way.

Prediction: Chiefs 49, Raiders 10.

Joe Andrews: When's the last time the Raiders were consistently good against the Chiefs? Before Andy Reid, and long before Jon Gruden. While the Raiders' offense is developing, the Raiders' defense isn't too hot. That leaves room for the Chiefs defense, and hopefully, offense, to excel.

Prediction: Chiefs 37, Raiders 20

Jacob Harris: This will be a sick win.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Raiders 21