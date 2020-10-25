SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Inactives: Le'Veon Bell Active, Will Make Chiefs Debut

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have announced their inactive players ahead of today's matchup in Denver.

For the Chiefs, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive end Taco Charlton, running back Darwin Thompson, linebacker Darius Harris and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones will not suit up today.

Running back Le'Veon Bell will be active today and make his debut while four players from Kansas City were ruled out on Friday prior to the inactive players announcement. 

Schwartz was declared out of the game and did not travel to Denver after suffering a back injury last week in practice and reinjuring it against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. This will be the first game Schwartz has missed in his eight-year career.

Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not practiced since he left Week 5's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Charlton and defensive end Alex Okafor both left last week's contest against the Bills with injuries. Okafor once again is dealing with a hamstring injury while Charlton suffered an injury to his knee. Neither player practiced all week but only Charlton is inactive. 

As for the Broncos, quarterback Jeff Driskel, wide receiver Diontae Spencer, guard Netane Muti, tight end Jake Butt, tight end Andrew Beck, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will not play today.

Two players for Denver were ruled out on Friday. Attaochu has been dealing with a quad injury and did not participate in practice for the Broncos. 

The other player ruled out was Spencer as a shoulder injury kept him out of practice this week. Both players are inactive for today.

Tight end Andrew Beck and guard Dalton Risner both come into the matchup with the Chiefs listed as questionable. Beck is inactive while Risner is active.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their nine-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos this week as they travel to Denver for the first of two meetings this season. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reconvenes to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Nick Allegretti Continues to Learn While Preparing for First Career Start

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Nick Allegretti is expected to make his first career start against the Denver Broncos Sunday due to the back injury of right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who will be replaced by the line's usual sixth man, Mike Remmers.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Let It Snow: Chiefs Ready to Extend Winning Streak vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to extend their nine-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos in this classic AFC West matchup. The forecasted snow should make for an exciting game in the Mile-High City.

Mark Van Sickle

Eric Bieniemy Continues to Prove He's Beyond Ready for His Head Coaching Opportunity

After being passed over for a head coaching job last offseason, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy seems even more likely to get his head coaching chance in 2021.

Joe Andrews

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Six Weeks of Action?

Six weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Three Ways the Chiefs Can Ensure Their Dominance Over Denver

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Denver Broncos, they will be looking to extend their streak of nine-straight wins over their AFC West rival. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin looks at three factors that will be beneficial in the Chiefs securing a win on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Chiefs' Future No. 2 Wide Receiver is Not on the Current Roster

With Sammy Watkins out due to injury, one thing has been made clear for the Kansas City Chiefs: their future No. 2 wide receiver is not on the current roster.

ConnerChristopherson

Le'Veon Bell's Stint With the Kansas City Chiefs Will Work Out for Everyone

Le'Veon Bell is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then he won't be. And it'll all work out just fine.

jacobharris

Le'Veon Bell Won't Be a 'Locker Room Problem' in Kansas City

Once the signing of running back Le'Veon Bell was official, a common take among opponents to the addition was Bell wasn't good for locker room morale. But since this has been pushed to the forefront, I think it's only fair we put Bell's past "issues" into perspective.

Tucker D. Franklin