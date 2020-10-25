Chiefs Inactives: Le'Veon Bell Active, Will Make Chiefs Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have announced their inactive players ahead of today's matchup in Denver.

For the Chiefs, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive end Taco Charlton, running back Darwin Thompson, linebacker Darius Harris and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones will not suit up today.

Running back Le'Veon Bell will be active today and make his debut while four players from Kansas City were ruled out on Friday prior to the inactive players announcement.

Schwartz was declared out of the game and did not travel to Denver after suffering a back injury last week in practice and reinjuring it against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. This will be the first game Schwartz has missed in his eight-year career.

Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not practiced since he left Week 5's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Charlton and defensive end Alex Okafor both left last week's contest against the Bills with injuries. Okafor once again is dealing with a hamstring injury while Charlton suffered an injury to his knee. Neither player practiced all week but only Charlton is inactive.

As for the Broncos, quarterback Jeff Driskel, wide receiver Diontae Spencer, guard Netane Muti, tight end Jake Butt, tight end Andrew Beck, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will not play today.

Two players for Denver were ruled out on Friday. Attaochu has been dealing with a quad injury and did not participate in practice for the Broncos.

The other player ruled out was Spencer as a shoulder injury kept him out of practice this week. Both players are inactive for today.

Tight end Andrew Beck and guard Dalton Risner both come into the matchup with the Chiefs listed as questionable. Beck is inactive while Risner is active.