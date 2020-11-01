SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Khalen Saunders, Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins Inactive Against Jets

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back DeAndre Washington, linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not dress today.

The Chiefs made a few roster moves early this weekend as they called up wide receiver Marcus Kemp and guard Danny Isidora from the practice squad on Saturday. In another move, Kansas City activated rookie defensive end Mike Danna from the injured reserve. 

Kemp and Isidora were activated to provide depth in the absences of tackle Mitchell Schwartz and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who were both ruled out prior to the game and are inactive.

Safety Armani Watts did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Watts was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation into today's game and is active.

As for the Jets, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Jimmy Murray, kicker Sam Ficken, offensive lineman Cameron Clark, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and linebacker Blake Cashman won't play.

New York has a rather lengthy injury report. Perriman, safety Bradley McDougald and Cashman were ruled out on Friday. The Jets put McDougald on the injured reserve list yesterday.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and kicker Sam Ficken both took doubtful designations into the game but will not suit up. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, offensive lineman Conor McDermott, offensive lineman Josh Andrews and running back Frank Gore are listed as questionable. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tommy Townsend's Successful Fake Punt Was a Few Weeks in The Making

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend completed his first in-game pass since his freshman year of high school during a 35-9 win over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Offense Will Take What They're Given

For the Kansas City Chiefs, this season has been about taking what they can get and that was no different for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense in their 35-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

With Numerous Contributors Against Jets, Complacency Isn't a Worry For Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t worried about his team becoming complacent after a 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways from the Chiefs 35-9 Win Over the Jets

As the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 win over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin gives his three takeaways from the win.

Tucker D. Franklin

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Following a commanding win against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the New York Jets and their 0-7 record into Arrowhead Stadium for the first meeting between the two teams since 2017. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable is back to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Big Plays Optional: Tyreek Hill is Beating Defenses However He Needs To

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has gotten a lot of attention from defenses this year, leading to a "quiet" start to his 2020 season, still racking up six touchdowns and nearly 500 total yards from scrimmage.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

'Revenge Game' or Not, Le'Veon Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Have the Jets Seeing Ghosts on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily favored over the New York Jets on Sunday, and the Chiefs' backfield of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell looks to be in line for a big day.

Mark Van Sickle

Harrison Butker Identifies Potential Reason for Missed PATs

Since hitting two tied for franchise-best 58-yard field goals against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been good, but not perfect.

Joe Andrews

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Seven Weeks of Action?

Seven weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt