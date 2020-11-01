Khalen Saunders, Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins Inactive Against Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back DeAndre Washington, linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not dress today.

The Chiefs made a few roster moves early this weekend as they called up wide receiver Marcus Kemp and guard Danny Isidora from the practice squad on Saturday. In another move, Kansas City activated rookie defensive end Mike Danna from the injured reserve.

Kemp and Isidora were activated to provide depth in the absences of tackle Mitchell Schwartz and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who were both ruled out prior to the game and are inactive.

Safety Armani Watts did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Watts was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation into today's game and is active.

As for the Jets, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Jimmy Murray, kicker Sam Ficken, offensive lineman Cameron Clark, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and linebacker Blake Cashman won't play.

New York has a rather lengthy injury report. Perriman, safety Bradley McDougald and Cashman were ruled out on Friday. The Jets put McDougald on the injured reserve list yesterday.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and kicker Sam Ficken both took doubtful designations into the game but will not suit up. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, offensive lineman Conor McDermott, offensive lineman Josh Andrews and running back Frank Gore are listed as questionable.