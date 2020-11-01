New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Following a commanding win against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the New York Jets and their 0-7 record into Arrowhead Stadium for the first meeting between the two teams since 2017. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable is back to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Joshua Brisco: Anything other than a commanding victory for the Chiefs would be shocking, if not a bit alarming. I have very little concern that the Chiefs will either overlook the Jets or be unpleasantly surprised by them. I think if the Chiefs went all-out for four quarters, they'd win this game by 40. With some second-half throttling-back, I assume it will be slightly closer.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Jets 13.

Tucker Franklin: It appears the question surrounding this game isn't "will the Chiefs win?" but instead "how much will the Chiefs win by?" And I think that's fair. The Jets are the worst team in football and they're going against arguably the best team in football. Kansas City's backups will see the field at some point as the Chiefs cruise to their seventh win of the season.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jets 12.

Jordan Foote: It seems as if the Chiefs aren’t overlooking a clearly inferior opponent in the New York Jets. That’s a good thing, as every win in this league truly is earned. With that said, the defense should have Sam Darnold seeing plenty of ghosts while the offense could have its first “vintage” performance in quite some time. This one won’t be close.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Jets 13.

Conner Christopherson: The Chiefs should obviously win this game. If the Chiefs lose this game, it would be on the level of the Kyle Orton-led Chiefs upsetting the then-undefeated Green Bay Packers many years ago. However, that should not happen in this game. The real interesting question is if the Chiefs will cover the -19.5 point spread. Considering the Chiefs will, most likely, lay off the gas after going up a few scores they might not. I'd still bet on Le'Veon Bell having a big game against his former team.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Jets 10.

Sam Hays: I’d like to say the Chiefs win this one by 50, but even in this game, you have to think that’s pretty unlikely. The Chiefs will win and win comfortably, but I have a feeling that some fans will not be satisfied with the end result, purely because they’re playing the Jets.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Jets 10.

Mark Van Sickle: The Jets are winless while the Chiefs remain Super Bowl favorites. This one could get ugly early and there’s no reason the Chiefs shouldn’t win by double digits. Andy Reid will likely take his foot off the gas in the second half and, even in a blowout, the game won’t look as lopsided as it could have. Bold prediction and hot take: The Chiefs will win big.

Prediction: Chiefs 48, Jets 13.

Joe Andrews: I refuse to buy into the Chiefs’ tactics that the winless Jets are actually a good team. They’re not — Le’Veon Bell can tell you that first-hand. Things could get ugly at Arrowhead Stadium this week, potentially blessing Chiefs fans with another Chad Henne spike.

Prediction: Chiefs 44, Jets 16.

Jacob Harris: lol.

Prediction: Chiefs ∞, Jets -17.