Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Offense Will Take What They're Given

For the Kansas City Chiefs, this season has been about taking what they can get and that was no different for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense in their 35-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Following a performance where Mahomes was not needed as much, the Chiefs' 25-year-old quarterback put up big numbers against the Jets where they found a rhythm through the air.

"It's always fun to go out there and score touchdowns and do all that different type of stuff," Mahomes said. "We've kind of been saying it all year long, we have a lot of ways we can beat teams. Today they were going a good job of kind of stuffing up the run and we took it to the air and threw the ball and made plays happen that way."

Mahomes finished his day against New York with 416 passing yards on 31 completions for five touchdowns. He found four different receivers on his five scores and completed 73.8% of his passes.

For the 21st time in his career, Mahomes threw for over 300 yards in a regular-season game. That ties him with Andrew Luck for the third-most by a quarterback in their first four seasons.

The Chiefs' superstar put up those numbers in just over three quarters of play as backup quarterback Chad Henne relieved Mahomes early in the fourth quarter.

"Now that you can kind of see that we can throw the ball on teams and we can run the ball on teams, it's about taking what's there and finding the best way to win a football game," Mahomes said.