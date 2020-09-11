Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t have to worry too much about buying time in the pocket en route to a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The quarterback was sacked just once, occurring when linebacker Jacob Martin found him in the backfield within the first few minutes of the game.

Of course, he had help from the offensive line along the way. The line shined throughout the night as they saved Mahomes time from Texans defenders.

Mahomes completed 24-of-32 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. His longest throw was 19 yards, falling in the hands of wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

All of Mahomes’ touchdowns came within 10 yards, two arriving from five-yards or less. He said his offensive line bought him time, especially with new starting left guard Kelechi Osemele.

“I think they did a great job,” Mahomes said. “Obviously without the preseason games, it’s hard to get out there and kind of form that bond that offensive lines do, how they think like each other and pass off stuff. I think they did a great job of not only pass protecting me with all the games and that defensive line, which is a very good defensive line but within the run game of making their blocks and sending their angles so Clyde can go out there and make plays happen.”

Mahomes wasn’t the only one to have support form the line. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards and a touchdown off 25 carries.

The rookie averaged 5.5 yards per carry and broke through for a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Mahomes said if the offensive line keeps going, the threat of the Chiefs offense could continue to grow.

“I thought the offensive line did a great job of giving him holes to run through and he hit it every single time," Mahomes said. "He’s going to keep getting better. He’s another weapon that I kind of have in this offense. We’re going keep doing whatever we can to keep moving the ball and scoring touchdowns.”