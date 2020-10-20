SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Care How the Chiefs Win Games As Long As They Do

Tucker D. Franklin

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense that captured a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday wasn't the offense we have been accustomed to seeing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fine with that.

Mahomes said in his postgame press conference the feel of the game was not what he was used to but he knew the ball was moving in the right direction so he didn't force the ball downfield.

"It was definitely different," Mahomes said. "I had a few of those RPOs called and I had to tell myself not to throw it and keep handing that thing off. Clyde was running well, the O-Line was blocking well and I mean I just want to win, I don't care how that's done. Pass, run, defense — whatever that is and we found a way to do that."

Not only did the Chiefs win the game but they also won the time of possession battle as well. Keeping the ball for long periods of time to keep Mahomes off the field has been a consistent strategy Kansas City has faced since the 25-year-old has taken over at quarterback. 

The Chiefs had 37:45 of possession while the Bills had just 22:15. Mahomes said it was just a side-effect of winning, something this team has learned to do no matter the circumstances.

"It's something you're going to have to do in this league," Mahomes said. "You have to find ways to win, I think that's the biggest thing. You've seen it all this year, you've seen it all these last few years with our football team that we're going to find a way to win the football game. We don't care how that is."

