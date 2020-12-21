Patrick Mahomes Flourishes When the Game Is On the Line

When the game is close and the Kansas City Chiefs need a big play, that's when quarterback Patrick Mahomes is at his best.

In the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have won their games by a combined 24 points and Patrick Mahomes is the main reason why.

One of the things the Chiefs have struggled with in years past has been closing out games from an offensive perspective. The team has usually struggled to run the ball effectively to run down the clock.

This season, head coach Andy Reid has taken a different approach. He's putting the ball in the hands of his best playmaker more.

"I think it's just trust in the entire offense," Mahomes said. "Not only giving me the chance to throw but giving those guys a chance to win."

In closing, late-game situations, Reid has called pass plays in crucial moments when his team needs a first down. It doesn't matter the down or the distance, when the ball is in Mahomes' hands good things tend to happen.

Mahomes said after the game schematically it makes sense to be aggressive with how defenses are playing the Chiefs.

"A lot of times in those four-minute type situations with those small leads, you're getting straight man-to-man coverage," Mahomes said. "When they're bringing their linebackers up and trying to stop the run, we've got to have guys win. You saw Travis [Kelce] win today and you've seen guys win over the last few weeks."

Going up against a top-tier defense, Mahomes completed 26 of his 47 passing attempts for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas City was also able to get some production on the ground, which helped the late game throwing decisions.

The duo of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and veteran Le'Veon Bell collected 141 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. As a team, the Chiefs rushed for 179 yards.

"We got to be able to run the ball, obviously, and I think we did a great job of that all game today," Mahomes said. "Especially at the end there. Then whenever we get the opportunity to throw the ball we have to execute.

After a solid performance, the Chiefs are awaiting news on Edwards-Helaire's injury he suffered in the fourth quarter.