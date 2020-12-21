GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Patrick Mahomes Flourishes When the Game Is On the Line

When the game is close and the Kansas City Chiefs need a big play, that's when quarterback Patrick Mahomes is at his best.
Author:
Publish date:

In the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have won their games by a combined 24 points and Patrick Mahomes is the main reason why.

One of the things the Chiefs have struggled with in years past has been closing out games from an offensive perspective. The team has usually struggled to run the ball effectively to run down the clock.

This season, head coach Andy Reid has taken a different approach. He's putting the ball in the hands of his best playmaker more.

"I think it's just trust in the entire offense," Mahomes said. "Not only giving me the chance to throw but giving those guys a chance to win." 

In closing, late-game situations, Reid has called pass plays in crucial moments when his team needs a first down. It doesn't matter the down or the distance, when the ball is in Mahomes' hands good things tend to happen.

Mahomes said after the game schematically it makes sense to be aggressive with how defenses are playing the Chiefs.

"A lot of times in those four-minute type situations with those small leads, you're getting straight man-to-man coverage," Mahomes said. "When they're bringing their linebackers up and trying to stop the run, we've got to have guys win. You saw Travis [Kelce] win today and you've seen guys win over the last few weeks."

Going up against a top-tier defense, Mahomes completed 26 of his 47 passing attempts for 254 yards and three touchdowns. 

Kansas City was also able to get some production on the ground, which helped the late game throwing decisions. 

The duo of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and veteran Le'Veon Bell collected 141 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. As a team, the Chiefs rushed for 179 yards.

"We got to be able to run the ball, obviously, and I think we did a great job of that all game today," Mahomes said. "Especially at the end there. Then whenever we get the opportunity to throw the ball we have to execute.

After a solid performance, the Chiefs are awaiting news on Edwards-Helaire's injury he suffered in the fourth quarter. 

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes Flourishes When the Game Is On the Line

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 32-29 Over Saints

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Game With Left Hip/Leg Injury

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Inactives: Eric Fisher Active for Kansas City

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Predictions

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signals against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After 13 Games?

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Can the Kansas City Chiefs Become the NFL's Next Great Dynasty?

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Tyrann Mathieu Wants to Capitalize on Return to Hometown of New Orleans

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints: Preview and Prediction