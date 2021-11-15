Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patrick Mahomes Knew Chiefs’ Offense Would Play Better: ‘We’ve Done It Before'

    The Chiefs' best players finally look like their old selves again, and it was expected.
    Author:

    After struggling for several weeks in a row and looking unlike anything seen in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense resembled its old self on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team moved the ball up and down the field with relative ease, dictated how it wanted to play and hung 41 points on a division rival. Kansas City was the first squad to score and ended up sealing a wire-to-wire victory with a second-half scoring barrage.

    Mahomes, in particular, was stellar. His pocket presence was improved, his accuracy was improved, and his confidence was improved. As a result, the 26-year-old quarterback put up his best statistical performance of the season. Mahomes completed 35 of his 50 pass attempts for 406 yards and five touchdowns, displaying a combination of patience and big-play flair all night long. The Chiefs looked like the Chiefs again, and Mahomes told the media after the game that he knew it would happen.

    "We've done it before," Mahomes said. "We've done it these last few seasons, we were doing it at the beginning of this season. We were moving the ball and making a lot of stuff happen, we were just turning the ball over. Then we kind of went through a little spell where we weren't making these drives and continuing these drives but we were finding ways to win. I knew we were going to click back into it, I've been saying it for weeks. I was like 'we're going to find it.'"

    While it remains to be seen if the Chiefs found it long-term, they certainly managed to do so against the Raiders. In addition to Mahomes playing a great game, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce combined for 15 receptions, 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Running back Darrel Williams also had arguably his best game, picking up 43 yards on the ground and adding a whopping 101 receiving yards and an impressive touchdown catch. All of that is a testament to the Chiefs' play-calling, and Mahomes was more than satisfied with it on Sunday.

    Read More

    "They were dialing it up," Mahomes said of head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "I thought they did a great job of marrying the run and the passing game. We had plays that we ran early in the game, kind of like the touchdown to (Byron) Pringle, that set up plays later."

    If the Chiefs' performance against Vegas can parlay into sustained success, the team is squarely back in the contender conversation. The Chiefs' defense is also playing better, which is a testament to the team's perseverance and determination in getting over such a shaky start to the 2021 campaign. When world-class talent and world-class leadership combine, they often produce great results. According to Mahomes, it was only a matter of time. 

    Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 41-14 Win Over the Raiders

    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes Knew Chiefs’ Offense Would Play Better: ‘We’ve Done It Before'

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after forcing a fumble against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) for a turnover in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Tyrann Mathieu on Defense: ‘They Don’t Crown Champions in October or November’

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid on Chiefs’ Performance: ‘We’ve Got So Much Room to Improve Still'

    9 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 41-14 Win Over the Raiders

    10 hours ago
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) dives across the goal line to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    15 hours ago
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the game winning touchdown in the closing seconds of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Raiders Preview and Predictions

    17 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Stock Watch: Which KC Chiefs Players Are Trending in Week 10?

    19 hours ago
    Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Chiefs Fans are Scared of a Past That Isn't Coming Back

    20 hours ago