GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Patrick Mahomes Praises Defense, Takes Blame In Ugly Win

Despite the lackluster performance from the Kansas City Chiefs offense, the team was still able to beat the visiting Atlanta Falcons 17-14 thanks to tough defense and timely plays.
Author:
Publish date:

It's no secret the Kansas City Chiefs did not play their best against the visiting Atlanta Falcons in their 17-14 victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs offense looked out of sync from the beginning as Kansas City put up its lowest scoring total since Week 5 in 2019 and it's the lowest total in a win since Week 14 in 2015 when they beat the then-San Diego Chargers 10-3.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted in his press conference after the game the offense's miscues fell on him.

"First off, I need to focus on fixing the things I made mistakes on during the game," Mahomes said. "There was a lot of reads, a lot of protection calls, a lot of adjustments at the line of scrimmage that I made wrong or I didn't make the right way that put us in bad positions. I've got to focus on getting myself better to help out the team."

Mahomes finished the game with 24 completions for 278 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. While his stat line didn't look "average" his performance was far off from where it usually was.

The 25-year-old quarterback gave credit to his defense for keeping them in the game while he tried to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball.

"Then again, at the end of the day, the defense plaid their tail off to keep us in the game and give us a chance," Mahomes said. "And the offense found a way to score a touchdown when we needed to so, I mean, that's just that 'championship swagger' as Tyrann [Mathieu] would say of knowing how to win a game even though you aren't playing well."

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes Praises Defense, Takes Blame In Ugly Win

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid Focused on Play Calling After Close-Call Against Falcons

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 17-14 Victory Over Atlanta

USATSI_15365118_168390306_lowres
News

Chiefs Clinch No. 1 Seed in AFC

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Travis Kelce Sets Record for Single-Season Tight End Receiving Yards

USATSI_15248607_168390306_lowres
Game Day

Chiefs Inactives: Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark Active, Anthony Hitchens Inactive for Kansas City

Aug 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Aug 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons: Preview and Prediction

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) break up a pass to New Orleans Saints receiver Taysom Hill (7) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Three Keys to a Kansas City Chiefs Victory Over the Atlanta Falcons