Patrick Mahomes Takes Responsibility for Lack of Offensive Production

It was an unusual win for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as the Chiefs high-flying offense only accounted for 20 of the Chiefs 43 points.

Adding to the peculiarness of the game, Kansas City was 0-for-8 on third-down conversions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the blame for the odd offensive output after the game and said his decision making was off.

"I just didn't have answers in certain situations," Mahomes said. "They brought a few Cover 0 pressures, they brought a few things that we've had success on this year especially and I didn't have the right answer at the right time."

The offense ran 51 plays on 12 drives for 286 total yards on Sunday. Mahomes completed 15 passes for a pedestrian 200 yards and a touchdown.

"We didn't execute at a high enough level as an offense to go out there and continue to move the ball," Mahomes said. "We had times where we were moving it, seemed very easy, but then we would kind of stall out. It's stuff we can get better at."

Kansas City had six trips to the red zone but only converted three times. The Chiefs were forced to settle for three field goals from kicker Harrison Butker. Butker hit his trio field goals from 40, 31 and 26 yards.

As he reflected on the game, Mahomes said it didn't matter how they got the win as long as they got it.

"Whenever you feel like you don't play a great game offensively and you win by 27 — or whatever it was — points, it's a good feeling," Mahomes said. "A win is a win and we'll move on to the next one and know we'll have to go out and play our best football this next week."