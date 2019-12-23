Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Bears in Week 16

Matt Derrick
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (39) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after making a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) rushes against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Comments
Game Day
FEATURED
COMMUNITY