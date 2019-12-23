Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Bears in Week 16

Chiefs Digest
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.&nbsp;
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (39) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.&nbsp;
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after making a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) rushes against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field.&nbsp;
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Soldier Field.&nbsp;
Mack, Bears' Defense Tries Their Hand At Stopping Kansas City's Offense

Regan Creswell

Khalil Mack leads the strong Bears' defense in their toughest task to date, stopping a Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid led offense.

Chiefs-Bears Keys & Matchups: Can Pupil Matt Nagy Match Wits with Mentor Andy Reid?

Regan Creswell

The Chiefs take on the Bears in a Sunday night showdown, featuring a battle between Chicago head coach Matt Nagy and his mentor Andy Reid

Chiefs Lock in 2020 Regular Season Opponents

Matt Derrick

Kansas City will make trips to Baltimore and New Orleans while hosting the Patriots and Texans in 2020 regular season

Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, CB Morris Claiborne Out Against Chicago on Sunday Night

Matt Derrick

Newly arrived DE Terrell Suggs expects to make his Chiefs debut when the club visits the Bears in primetime.

Family Ties, Friendly Rivalries Highlight Chiefs, Bears Showdown

Matt Derrick

CB Kendall Fuller and special teams coach Dave Toub will face family members on the opposing sideline as the Chiefs see many familiar faces in Chicago

Terrell Suggs Brings Reputation as Student of Football to Kansas City

Matt Derrick

Suggs takes meticulous notes, spends "excessive amount" of time watching film preparing to play each week

Healthier Chiefs Start Prep for Chicago Bears in Week 16

Matt Derrick

Club believes DE Frank Clark has turned the corner in his battle against stomach bug while pair of cornerbacks continue improving

Chiefs Claim Terrell Suggs Off Waivers, Place Alex Okafor on Injured Reserve

Matt Derrick

Suggs reportedly indicated he planned to retire unless claimed by Ravens, but Chiefs taking a chance 37-year-old veteran will play for contender

Andy Reid: Didn't Have to “Put the Hammer Down” Luring Terrell Suggs to Chiefs

Matt Derrick

Suggs expressed interest in playing only for Baltimore, but postseason opportunity, playing with Patrick Mahomes attracted him to Kansas City

Six Chiefs Earn Spots on AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Matt Derrick

TE Travis Kelce earns fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod among four Chiefs named starters to the AFC roster