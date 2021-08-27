August 28, 2021
Report: Chiefs Without Top Two Running Backs (and More) For Preseason Finale

The Chiefs will be missing some players as they look to finish the preseason with a perfect record.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without some key players as they head into their final preseason contest of 2021.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports that running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams will not suit up for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

It isn't a surprise that Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, will be missing in action tonight. He also dealt with an ankle injury towards the end of last regular season and will need to be fully healthy before head coach Andy Reid even thinks about allowing him to play. The 2020 first-round pick will play a major role in the Chiefs' offense this year. 

Williams was forced to exit the Cardinals game and entered concussion protocol during the contest. The reliable running back is firmly entrenched on the depth chart, so missing time won't hurt him much. It will, however, open the door for players like Jerick McKinnon and Darwin Thompson to receiving significant snaps. 

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star adds that he doesn't expect defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark, nor guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Friday night. He's also skeptical about cornerback Rashad Fenton, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Clark has a hamstring battle of his own, and Duvernay-Tardif has been rehabbing a fracture in his hand. Jones has been ill this week.

For more Chiefs preseason coverage, including how to watch Friday's game, stay here at Arrowhead Report for more in-game content and postgame stories. For live updates, follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs.

Read More: Five Things to Watch in the Chiefs' Final Preseason Game

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
