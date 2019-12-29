Rookie S Juan Thornhill Leaves Chiefs Game with Knee Injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs' red-hot defense suffered a significant loss in the first ahead against the Los Angeles Chargers with rookie safety Juan Thornhill leaving the game with an apparent left knee injury.

Thornhill was blitzing on the play and his left leg slipped without contact. He limped off the field with assistance from the trainers and headed straight to the locker room on a cart for further evaluation. The club ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

The injury occurred on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Keenan Allen, lifting the Chargers to a 7-3 lead with 11:44 remaining in the second quarter. That was the first touchdown surrendered by the Chiefs since the third-quarter against New England in Week 14, ending a streak of 10-straight quarters without yielding a touchdown.

Thornhill, a second-round selection in this year's draft, emerged as a reliable starter for the Chiefs in the back end of the secondary. His emergence has allowed the Chiefs defense to use Tyrann Mathieu in multiple roles, particularly close to the line of scrimmage. Thornhill has 56 total tackles on the season with three interceptions, including a 46-yard pick-six against Oakland in Week 13.

The Chiefs are also without another member of their starting secondary. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland left the game after making a tackle on Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. The club labeled him questionable to return to the game with an illness.

Rookie cornerback Rashad Fenton entered the game for the Breeland. On the first drive without Thornhill, the Chiefs used Dan Sorensen as a full-time safety with cornerback Kendall Fuller in the nickel position.