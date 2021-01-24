Chiefs Inactives: Sammy Watkins Inactive, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Active vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactive players for this evening's contest.

For the first time since Week 15, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be suiting up for the game.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Le’Veon Bell, cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Willie Gay, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not play tonight.

Earlier today reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapport described the situations involving both Watkins, Edwards-Helaire and additionally quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco broke down those reports earlier today.

Reports from early Sunday morning indicate that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with turf toe after suffering an apparent toe injury against the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and that teammates Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell are not expected to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that Mahomes was officially diagnosed with turf toe after the Chiefs' win over the Browns and will be evaluated for possible foot surgery after the season.



Sources say Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe in his left foot following the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns, an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.

Mahomes currently has no injury status and took almost all of the reps during the week of practice that more closely resembled a slew of walk-throughs. When he cleared protocol, his injury status was removed and he'll play vs. the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Of the toe, Mahomes said, "The next day was very sore, and every single day since then it's gotten a lot better."

As of now, there is not necessarily a belief that Mahomes will need surgery on the plantar plate injury. However, a source said that he'll be re-evaluated following the season by a foot specialist to determine if he'll need surgery.

Mahomes suffered no ill effects or symptoms from being in the concussion protocol, and the toe was deemed a bigger issue.

With a lot of the injury attention on Mahomes, FOX's Jay Glazer described the situation surrounding Mahomes' injuries to his head and toe.

Glazer said Mahomes will be wearing a "special carbon-fiber orthotic" to protect his injured toe.

On Saturday, Kansas City called up wide receiver Marcus Kemp and cornerback Chris Lammons for the game via standard designation.

As for Buffalo, quarterback Jake Fromm, cornerback Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive end Trent Murphy won't dress out.

The Bills elevated Stills and Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC Championship but both will be inactive.

This would have been Stills' first appearance for the Bills as the eight-year veteran has recorded 4,843 receiving yards, 310 receptions and 37 touchdowns in his career. Despite being called up from the practice squad, he will not play.

