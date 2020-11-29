SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Chiefs Inactives: Sammy Watkins Returns for Kansas City

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their inactive players ahead of this afternoon's marquee matchup.

For the Chiefs, cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Darius Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not be available for today's game.

After having a few weeks with a hefty injury report, Kansas City had everyone fully participate in this week's practices.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins makes his return to the Chiefs' active squad for the first time since Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before his injury, Watkins hauled in 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

With Watkins' active designation, Kansas City will have five receivers active today, including Marcus Kemp.

For the Buccaneers, quarterback Ryan Griffin, running back Ke'shawn Vaughn, cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Jack Cichy, guard Hohn Molchon and tight end Tanner Hudson are inactive for today's contest.

Dean and Hudson were ruled out Friday prior to the inactive players announcement. 

Tampa Bay has struggled with injuries as well this season and will be thin on the offensive line today. In addition to Molchon's absence, tackle Donovan Smith and guard Ali Marpet carry questionable designations into this afternoon's contest, but will be active.

The Buccaneers also placed center A.Q. Shipley on the injured reserve after he suffered a potential "career-ending" injury according to Buccaneer's head coach Bruce Arians. Arians also said Shipley will beginning his coaching career early as he heads to the IR. In a counter move, the Buccaneers brought up Cichy from the practice squad, but he is inactive today.

