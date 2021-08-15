Setting the Tone Is Key for Orlando Brown and Chiefs’ Starting Offensive Line

In their first real game action together, the Chiefs' new offensive line came into the contest with one collective mission in mind.

A lot has been made of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line. After their Super Bowl loss in February, general manager Brett Veach went to work and produced a brand new unit. From left to right, Saturday night's starting lineup consisted of an offseason trade acquisition, a free agent signing, two 2021 draft picks and a 2020 draft pick who opted out of last season.

And that group looked pretty darn good.

Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang, unlike quarterback Patrick Mahomes, got multiple series of work early on against the San Francisco 49ers. From the get-go, playing with a collective chip and setting the tone were goals the offensive line wanted to accomplish, according to Brown.

"Up front, coach (Andy) Heck has emphasized that," Brown said. "Me, I've emphasized that. Joe Thuney and all the other guys as well. That's really just been the mindset, being able to set the tone, especially in the run game when they're calling on our number."

In the first quarter, there was a noticeable difference in the Chiefs' ability to move defenders in the run game. Last season, that was a huge obstacle that led to then-rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire having a somewhat underwhelming initial campaign. With road-graders like Brown and Smith in the lineup, that shouldn't be nearly as much of an issue in 2021.

In the passing game, Mahomes played for just one drive. That's probably a smart move considering how important of an asset he is, but his offensive line stayed on the field longer. Brown is now working with the second star quarterback of his young career after spending his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens protecting Lamar Jackson. He knows his chemistry with Mahomes is still a work-in-progress.

"As a left tackle and an offensive lineman, period, it's always good to know where your quarterback wants to be, what he wants to do and what he's thinking in certain situations," Brown said. That can help me react or put my player wherever I need to put him so he (Mahomes) can do what he needs to do best."

If the renovated Chiefs offensive line performs even close to its ceiling, Mahomes and Edwards-Helaire are in for big years. A new group of five individuals learning to function as one takes a great deal of time and patience, but the early results are promising. As Brown and his fellow linemen continue to get live game reps, that should only ring truer and truer.