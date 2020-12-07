SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 22-16 Win Over Denver

Tucker D. Franklin

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly defeat the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday Night Football to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

In one of the more infuriating games of Patrick Mahomes' tenure with the Chiefs, Kansas City kept the Broncos in the game with penalties, mental mistakes and some very poor miscues. But ultimately, the Chiefs were able to get the win.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

1. A win is a win.

Despite some very poor play, the Chiefs won. That's all you can ask for this time of the year. With only one bye week, Kansas City needed to win to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 1 seed. Players are going to be hurt and adversity will be at an all-time high but the Chiefs overcame it all and were able to win and put themselves into the playoffs and in a prime position to "Lock" up the division next week.

2. The Chiefs' red-zone offense NEEDS to be better.

If Kansas City wants to be in the Super Bowl like they should be, its offense can't stall out inside the 20-yard line. The Chiefs have gone seven straight trips into the red zone without scoring a touchdown with four trips without a touchdown tonight. On top of the red-zone offense, Kansas City hasn't been phenomenal on third downs against the Broncos this season. In their two matchups, the Chiefs are 3-18 on third downs. With the playcalling ability of Andy Reid and the skillset of Patrick Mahomes, neither of these things should happen. It's aggravating and needs to stop

3. Where in the world is Frank Clark?

The defensive end is scheduled to get paid $19.3 million this season and has recorded zero pressures in three weeks. Do I need to say anything else?

