Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 33-31 Win Against the Panthers

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly come away with a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers for their eighth victory of the season on Sunday.

The Chiefs had some good — and some not so good — moments in their final game before the bye week.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. The Chiefs can beat themselves and still win.

The first half was full of miscues and mistakes but Kansas City was only down by four at the half. Nothing was going the Chiefs' way early as they couldn't sustain any momentum. The inability to get points before the half and failing to get points on their first drive of the second half was incredibly frustrating.

This might have been one of the worst games the Chiefs have played all year but they still nabbed a victory. Carolina collected 435 yards of total offense but Kansas City's ability to get stops when it mattered was paramount.

2. Travis Kelce is still that dude.

Following his 109 yard performance last week, Kelce continued to be dominant this week. The 31-year old tight end hauled in 10 passes for 159 yards. Kelce continues to be the safety valve when the Chiefs need a big play. His ability to find the sticks and continually make big plays is what makes him the best tight end in the game.

When the offense was out of rhythm and the Chiefs were looking for some sort of spark, Kelce was there to help Kansas City get some points on the board.

3. The Panthers aren't as bad as their record shows.

Carolina didn't go quietly as the game moved on. With Matt Rhule's aggressive playcalling and Christian McCaffery and Teddy Bridgewater playing well, the Panthers looked primed to upset some teams later in the season.

McCaffery looked healthy as he recorded 151 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his first game back from injury. Joe Brady and Rhule's staff is going to put the Panthers in the right position for the long term.