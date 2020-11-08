SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 33-31 Win Against the Panthers

Tucker D. Franklin

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly come away with a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers for their eighth victory of the season on Sunday.

The Chiefs had some good — and some not so good — moments in their final game before the bye week.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. The Chiefs can beat themselves and still win.

The first half was full of miscues and mistakes but Kansas City was only down by four at the half. Nothing was going the Chiefs' way early as they couldn't sustain any momentum. The inability to get points before the half and failing to get points on their first drive of the second half was incredibly frustrating.

This might have been one of the worst games the Chiefs have played all year but they still nabbed a victory. Carolina collected 435 yards of total offense but Kansas City's ability to get stops when it mattered was paramount.

2. Travis Kelce is still that dude.

Following his 109 yard performance last week, Kelce continued to be dominant this week. The 31-year old tight end hauled in 10 passes for 159 yards. Kelce continues to be the safety valve when the Chiefs need a big play. His ability to find the sticks and continually make big plays is what makes him the best tight end in the game.

When the offense was out of rhythm and the Chiefs were looking for some sort of spark, Kelce was there to help Kansas City get some points on the board.

3. The Panthers aren't as bad as their record shows.

Carolina didn't go quietly as the game moved on. With Matt Rhule's aggressive playcalling and Christian McCaffery and Teddy Bridgewater playing well, the Panthers looked primed to upset some teams later in the season. 

McCaffery looked healthy as he recorded 151 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his first game back from injury. Joe Brady and Rhule's staff is going to put the Panthers in the right position for the long term. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers Announce Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tucker D. Franklin

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked nearly perfect in their three contests since their first loss of the season. The Chiefs look to continue their winning ways against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before their bye week in Week 10.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Eight Weeks of Action?

Eight weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Don't Worry: The Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill Connection Is Alive and Well

The high-flying antics haven't been as easy to come by, but the Kansas City Chiefs' most explosive players are on the same page.

Jordan Foote

The Chiefs Were Quiet at the Trade Deadline, for Good Reason

The Kansas City Chiefs only made one minor move at the trade deadline, and considering where the team is headed, that was a smart decision.

ConnerChristopherson

Christian McCaffrey Returning Against the Chiefs, Will KC Be Ready?

On Friday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas Chiefs on Sunday. McCaffrey has not played since Week 2, when he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Run Defense Needs to Step Up Against Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has improved over the last two seasons under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but the rushing defense still has a lot of room for improvement with running back Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers coming to Arrowhead Stadium.

Mark Van Sickle

How To Watch Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers will square off for the seventh time in history as the Panthers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a noon kickoff on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chris Jones Returns to Practice After Reserve/COVID-19 Designation

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was placed on the Chiefs' Reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close contact with someone who had been exposed to the coronavirus. On Friday, Chris Jones returned to practice.

Joshua Brisco