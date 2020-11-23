Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 35-31 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Las Vegas for the first time ever in search of revenge for their Week 5 loss to the Raiders and got what they came for.

While it wasn't the prettiest game, the Chiefs were able to topple the Raiders 35-31 and split the season series with their hated rival.

Here are three takeaways from tonight's game.

1. Where in the world was the defense?

More specifically, the defensive line. There's a ton of money and draft capital invested in the defensive front. The line struggled to get any pressure on Carr who went virtually untouched the whole game. In turn, the Chiefs defense was unable to contain Vegas' receivers in coverage for as long as Carr was willing to wait. The Raiders never seemed out of their comfort zone while Jon Gruden picked apart defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's schemes.

The defense came up big when it mattered and I guess that's all that matters.

2. Demarcus Robinson gave me a headache.

From drops to miscommunications with Patrick Mahomes on routes, Robinson did not play his best game as a member of the Chiefs tonight. Robinson has usually been the guy that exudes the most chemistry with Mahomes when he is improving but a bad route leading to an interception and a drop on a crucial third-down play soiled his stock. With Sammy Watkins out, Robinson has been the replacement but hopefully Watkins is nearing his return so we don't have to see much more of D-Rob.

To his credit, he made a crucial catch on fourth down late in the fourth but I'm still not happy with him.

3. The Chiefs need to be more efficient on offense

Kansas City had success in the running game but because of that, they couldn't put up points at an efficient enough clip to keep up with the Raiders. Running the ball took up too much of the clock. We're so used to the Chiefs using big plays to put points on the board and when the opposing defenses seem set on taking it away, Kansas City can't put up points as quickly. The Chiefs showed late in the game how quickly the offense can move up and down the field when in an aggressive mindset. It seemed the Chiefs were conservative early with their playcalling early but made it look easy on their final drive.

Why don't they just do that the whole game? It would make it a lot easier on my stress levels.