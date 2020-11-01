SI.com
Three Takeaways from the Chiefs 35-9 Win Over the Jets

Tucker D. Franklin

As the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the question surrounding the game was never will the Chiefs win but rather how much will they win by.

The Chiefs offense made the game of football look easy and the defense kept the Jets out of the endzone to cover the 20-point spread. 

While there were clearly some positives, there are also some things that need to be fixed. It's hard to really measure how good a contender is against a team like the Jets but Kansas City put on a solid performance in route to an easy and expected win.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. The run defense has to be better.

In the first half, the Jets were able to rush the ball and keep the Chiefs defense on the field for longer than they should've been. New York converted both of their fourth-down attempts and gained three of its 11 first downs on the ground. The Jets averaged 3.8 yards per carry in the first half. 

The defense played flat overall in the first two quarters but made proper adjustments in the second half not only to their run fits but in their secondary. Although changes were made, the run defense is still one of the Chiefs' biggest weaknesses. When playing a better team than the Jets, it could cause fits down the road. 

2. Travis Kelce is the Chiefs best receiver and the best tight end in the game.

Kelce was Kansas City's most reliable receiver in the win and was there when the Chiefs needed a first down. Kelce moved past 7,000 career receiving yards with his game today. He's the fourth player in franchise history to record 7,000 receiving yards. Not only that, Kelce is the third tight end in NFL history to record at least 7,000 yards in his first eight years in the league.

Additionally, Kelce has recorded a reception in 103 straight games. His consistency is and durability is something the Chiefs have come to rely on. Kelce finished the game with 109 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown. This was the 21st time Kelce has recorded over 100 receiving yards in a game, which tied for fifth-most in NFL history.

3. Patrick Mahomes hasn't lost a step.

Despite the rumblings after the Denver Broncos game last week, Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the league. Yes, I realize this game was against the Jets. Yes, I realize New York's defense is ranked 20th overall in DVOA and 28th in pass defense DVOA but it's good to see Mahomes put up Mahomes-like numbers. Good players and good teams execute when they need to and execute when they're expected to. He did that today. 

Mahomes threw for over 300 yards for the 21st time in his career — excluding the playoffs — tying Andrew Luck for the third-most by a quarterback in their first four seasons. Mahomes' 21, 300-plus passing yard games are the second-most in team history.

The Chiefs 25-year-old quarterback didn't even need to play the whole game to put up more passing touchdowns in the game than the Jets have had all season. It was a good showing for Mahomes as he finished the game with  

