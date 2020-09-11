SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Tyrann Mathieu Discusses Moment of Unity and Fan Responses

Tucker D. Franklin

Coming into the game, it was known the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans were going to coordinate a demonstration to protest social injustice and racism, but there wasn't knowledge of what the teams were going to do.

As game time slowly approached, the Chiefs stood at the goal line with arms interlocked during the playing of Lift Every Voice and Sing.

While the Chiefs were on the field for the national anthem, defensive end Alex Okafor took a knee while the rest of his teammates stood. The Texans elected to stay in the locker room during both anthems

Later, the two teams met at midfield and locked arms and joined in a moment of silence for social injustices

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu explained the different demonstrations during his post-game press conference.

"Obviously us as a team, we tried our best to stick to our original plan and display unity and we tried our best to give the Texans their respect by them staying in the locker room and making their own decision," Mathieu said. "But us coming together on the 50-yard line and locking arms, I think that sends a great message of unity and togetherness."

While the pregame demonstration with the two teams was being held, boos were faintly heard on the national broadcast during the moment of silence. Mathieu said he wasn't aware of some of the fan's responses but appreciated them coming out and supporting the team.

"I'm so locked in on the field on what I've got to do, I don't really hear that," Mathieu said. "I was more impressed that our fans showed up. They definitely got behind us."

