Tyrann Mathieu on Chiefs Finding Balance: ‘That’s Why It’s a Team Game'

The Chiefs had all three units play good football against the Raiders and according to one of their main leaders, that's what everything is all about.

2021 has been a tale of two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. Through seven games, the team was 3-4 and was playing the worst football of the Patrick Mahomes era. The offense started off hot and cooled down over time, and the defense began the year as quite literally one of the worst-performing units in recent memory. No one could get on the same page.

In Kansas City's 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the defense stood out in a major way. Not only did Steve Spagnuolo's unit hold the Raiders under 300 total yards, but it also generated a whopping five turnovers and was dominant all afternoon. In their past three games, the Chiefs have surrendered nine points all three times. After the most recent win, safety Tyrann Mathieu spoke about why he thinks he and his teammates have been able to improve so much as of late.

"Defense wins championships," Mathieu said. "I think as a unit, we're just trying our best to get better each and every week and really give our offense as many possessions as possible. I thought we've been doing a good job just getting to the quarterback and taking the ball away. Both of those things result, most of the time, in Patrick (Mahomes) getting the ball back. That's really just been our mindset — just trying our best to be a unit that complements the rest of the team."

For the last month-plus, the Chiefs' defense has been one of the very best in the NFL. The defensive line is playing great, the linebackers are healthy and the secondary is thriving as a collective group. Special teams-wise, Kansas City has been a top unit all year long. Offensively, though, things haven't been as consistent. Against the Raiders, all three phases of the game came together at once. Mathieu, who constantly preaches having a championship-level mindset, knows that being in sync as a team is as important as anything. It's necessary in order to win big games.

"I think that's why it's a team game," Mathieu said. "I think with our offense, they've got the ability to really strike at any moment. So like I said, on defense, we know that the offense can rely on us and vice versa. I think at the end of the day, it builds team confidence. Whether you're on the road or at home, I think every unit understands that they can play off each other."

With four games left on their schedule this regular season, this win might be what the Chiefs needed in terms of truly settling in and doing what Mathieu alluded to: playing off each other. In a year that features plenty of seemingly faux contenders in the AFC, the football world has seen the Chiefs have tremendous postseason success before. The team is putting its slow start behind it and as all three parts clicked on Sunday, it'll be worth watching to see if that can continue on a short week.