Three Under the Radar Players to Watch in Chiefs-Titans Title Game

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs and Titans reached the AFC Championship game in parts thanks to big moments from key role players in last week's Divisional Round contests.

Chiefs safety Dan Sorensen came up with two special teams stops against Houston that helped Kansas City rally from a 24-point deficit. Titans receiver Kalif Raymond got behind the Baltimore secondary for a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill that gave Tennessee a 14-point lead over the Ravens.

Who could be the breakout stars in Sunday's title game?

Chiefs S Kendall Fuller

Fuller missed five games due to a thumb injury, but since his return, he's emerged as an even more valuable member of Kansas City's defense. Fuller can play any position in the secondary, and has taken a larger role at safety with the loss of rookie Juan Thornhill. Fuller can lineup in the slot, drop back in coverage or play deep in a cover 2, providing maximum flexibility to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Fuller is one to keep an eye on for a big play in the secondary.

Titans WR Adam Humphries

All signs point to Humphries returning Sunday from a high-ankle sprain, and that would be great news to Tannehill and the Titans' offense. Tennessee has just 167 yards passing through two postseason games, mostly due to the strong performances of running back Derrick Henry. But Humphries provides another valuable target for Tannehill. He caught 79% of passes thrown his way this season, which tops among the club's receivers this season.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

The rookie receiver has six touchdown catches this season, all covering more than 20 yards. Hardman hauled in a 63-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in Week 10. He can also make an impact in the return game, as evidenced by last week's 58-yard kickoff return that helped jump-start his team's historic rally over Houston. Hardman's speed can take the top off the defense and help free up receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Chiefs' Super Bowl Ambitions Hinge on Derailing Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Kansas City defense must buckle down against a Tennessee offense led by powerful RB Derrick Henry and play-action of QB Ryan Tannehill

Regan Creswell

Titans Seeking Answers Against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

The Kansas City offense torched the Titans' defense in Week 10 despite missing several key members and with a quarterback returning from a knee injury

Regan Creswell

Chiefs-Titans Keys & Matchups: Can Chiefs Continue Postseason Revenge Tour?

Chiefs avenged their Week 6 loss to Houston in Divisional Round, now they face Tennessee team that topped them in Week 10

Regan Creswell

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Questionable for AFC Championship Game

Jones practiced in a limited role on Friday; TE Travis Kelce says he's "ready to roll" against the Titans on Sunday

Matt Derrick

Andy Reid Confronts Ghosts of Postseasons Past in AFC Title Game

Andy Reid has one thing he never had in six previous trips to conference championship games; an MVP quarterback who wants to win for him

Matt Derrick

Titans Rematch Personal for Chiefs RB Damien Williams

Kansas City's loss to Tennessee in Week 10 was a low point for Williams but now he's riding high toward AFC Championship game

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Taking Return of DT Chris Jones Cautiously for AFC Title Game

Jones missed his practice again on Thursday, but head coach Andy Reid said he will wait and see before determining his availability in Sunday's AFC Championship game

Matt Derrick

Healthy Mahomes More Comfortable vs. Titans Second Time Around

Mahomes faced the Titans in Week 10 in his first game back after suffering a dislocated right kneecap but with injuries behind him the Chiefs QB feels himself again

Matt Derrick

No Practice for Chris Jones Wednesday as Chiefs Prep for Titans

TE Travis Kelce worked with the team on Wednesday despite dealing with bruised knee, sore hamstring

Matt Derrick

Andy Reid Compares Derrick Henry to Eddie George

Henry left an impression on the Chiefs in the last two meetings between the clubs, but KC optimistic in rematch

Matt Derrick