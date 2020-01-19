KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs and Titans reached the AFC Championship game in parts thanks to big moments from key role players in last week's Divisional Round contests.

Chiefs safety Dan Sorensen came up with two special teams stops against Houston that helped Kansas City rally from a 24-point deficit. Titans receiver Kalif Raymond got behind the Baltimore secondary for a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill that gave Tennessee a 14-point lead over the Ravens.

Who could be the breakout stars in Sunday's title game?

Chiefs S Kendall Fuller

Fuller missed five games due to a thumb injury, but since his return, he's emerged as an even more valuable member of Kansas City's defense. Fuller can play any position in the secondary, and has taken a larger role at safety with the loss of rookie Juan Thornhill. Fuller can lineup in the slot, drop back in coverage or play deep in a cover 2, providing maximum flexibility to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Fuller is one to keep an eye on for a big play in the secondary.

Titans WR Adam Humphries

All signs point to Humphries returning Sunday from a high-ankle sprain, and that would be great news to Tannehill and the Titans' offense. Tennessee has just 167 yards passing through two postseason games, mostly due to the strong performances of running back Derrick Henry. But Humphries provides another valuable target for Tannehill. He caught 79% of passes thrown his way this season, which tops among the club's receivers this season.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

The rookie receiver has six touchdown catches this season, all covering more than 20 yards. Hardman hauled in a 63-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in Week 10. He can also make an impact in the return game, as evidenced by last week's 58-yard kickoff return that helped jump-start his team's historic rally over Houston. Hardman's speed can take the top off the defense and help free up receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.