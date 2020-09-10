Week 1 Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

The NFL season is finally upon us and after a long, excruciating offseason the Kansas City Chiefs are back on the field for the first time since they won Super Bowl LIV in Miami in February. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the game.

6:15 PM: The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans announced their inactive players for the game. Pour one out for Taco. I'm sad he isn't active but exciting for Tershawn Wharton and Mike Danna.

Pregame: Boy, we've had quite the day here on Arrowhead Report. If you need any pregame content we got you covered below need.