Week 2 Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Tucker D. Franklin

It feels like a long time since the Kansas City Chiefs have had a football game but the (relatively) long-wait is over. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their first game at the newly built SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California. The contest also marks the first AFC West divisional matchup this season. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the game as the Chiefs try and go 2-0 for the fourth straight season.

12:45 PM: We're only 45 minutes into Week 2 and we've already seen some pretty big injuries around the league. It's making me a bit nervous for the Chiefs' game frankly.

10:26 AM: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports head coach Andy Reid will wear the same face shield as he did last week but use a defogging agent that is commonly used in the NHL.

Pregame: Lots of content has been produced in preparation for today's game. There's no excuse to go into the game not knowing what to expect. We've got you covered from score predictions and analysis to injury reports and what the players and coaches are saying about the matchup.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tucker D. Franklin
Tucker D. Franklin

Editor

Welcome to the Week 2 live blog! Come give me some company. Drop your score prediction below.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Predictions

The Arrowhead Report Roundtable is back for Week 2 to give its score predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs' first AFC West matchup of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their first home game in their new stadium. Find out how to watch the matchup here.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Need to Find Rhythm Early Against Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, but if Patrick Mahomes and company can find a rhythm early in the matchup, then a blowout win is possible on Sunday.

Mark Van Sickle

Why You Should Keep an Eye on Mecole Hardman this Sunday

It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom is back with a recap of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Houston Texans and explains why you should keep an eye on Mecole Hardman this weekend.

Austin J

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Injuries Impact the First Meeting of the Chiefs and Chargers

Following their Week 1 games, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are facing injuries to key players may that affect the matchup. ChargerReport's Fernando Ramirez joins Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin to discuss on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Defense Without Charvarius Ward, Khalen Saunders and Alex Okafor Against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his defensive unit will have to make a few adjustments due to injuries before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin

How the Kansas City Chiefs Built the Most Explosive Offense in Football

Week 1 is in the books, and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense looked as potent as ever. How did the Chiefs build this group over the years?

ConnerChristopherson

Patrick Mahomes' Quiet Dominance Over Texans Shows Patience and Progress

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ability to carve up an opponent’s defense took another step in a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin

Amidst Change, Tyrann Mathieu Remains Consistent — and Consistently Great

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has quickly built a reputation as a franchise cornerstone for the Chiefs. Perhaps is greatest strength is his ability to be consistently great.

Jordan Foote

by

TuckerFranklin