Week 2 Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

It feels like a long time since the Kansas City Chiefs have had a football game but the (relatively) long-wait is over. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their first game at the newly built SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California. The contest also marks the first AFC West divisional matchup this season. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the game as the Chiefs try and go 2-0 for the fourth straight season.

12:45 PM: We're only 45 minutes into Week 2 and we've already seen some pretty big injuries around the league. It's making me a bit nervous for the Chiefs' game frankly.

10:26 AM: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports head coach Andy Reid will wear the same face shield as he did last week but use a defogging agent that is commonly used in the NHL.

Pregame: Lots of content has been produced in preparation for today's game. There's no excuse to go into the game not knowing what to expect. We've got you covered from score predictions and analysis to injury reports and what the players and coaches are saying about the matchup.