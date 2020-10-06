SI.com
Winning Ugly is Nothing New to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked like everything except itself in its 26-10 win over the New England Patriots on Monday.

In his postgame press conference, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the situation involving the postponement of the contest from Sunday to Monday and noted that the offense's production was not up to the level it should have been.  

"Obviously that was a little different, but you have to expect the unexpected," Mahomes said. "I thought guys did a good job of staying focused but obviously we didn't have the success as an offense that we wanted to. We've just got to go into this next week knowing we're going against a divisional opponent with a good team and we're going to have to play our best football if we want to find a way to get a win."

Mahomes managed to garner 236 passing yards with two touchdowns by the end of the game but Kansas City was unable to find the endzone in the first half and was held to just six points in the first half.

Both of Mahomes' touchdown tosses came on shovel passes in the red zone to wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs' quarterback said after the game the ability to "win ugly" is something this team learned to do late last season and have found it important in the beginning weeks of this year.

"I thought we figured that out a little bit last season at the end of it," Mahomes said. "You have to be able to do that. When you're in those dog fights with teams like this that are known to win games like this, you have to be able to find ways — offense, defense, special teams. Today our defense stepped up and made a lot of big-time plays and whenever you're trying to go throughout a season and try and win as many football games as possible to set you up for the playoffs you're going to have to win games like this."

