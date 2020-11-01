With Numerous Contributors Against Jets, Complacency Isn't a Worry For Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t worried about his team becoming complacent after a 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ offense had its second-best performance of the season in the victory, posting 496 net yards with 416 arriving through the air by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Reid said the win is just another hurdle cleared in a Super Bowl defending season. He added it isn’t an opportunity for the team to become stagnant.

“Listen, coaches are always on guard for all that," Reid said about complacency after the game. "You say it a million times. You’re always going to say it. That’s how coaches are wired. I remind them just of that. I really haven’t worried about it with them because these guys are pretty focused, they enjoy playing with each other.”

Mahomes completed 31-of-42 passes against the Jets, scoring all five touchdowns while connecting with 11 different receivers.

Tight end Travis Kelce was is the leading receiver with 109 yards and a touchdown on eight catches, while wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 98 yards and two scores on four receptions.

"These guys make that easy or as easy as it can be in the NFL,” Reid said. "There’s such great competition out here. The best thing I see, and like, is they are on the same page. They are thinking right along with how the coaches are thinking when we're over on the sideline thinking we know everything. They’re kind of right in line with it and actually executing it in game time. It’s quite impressive.”

Reid added their passion is what’s helped his team stay away from settling this season, especially after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 11.

“If you're going to be good at the end of the year, you got to take care of business during the year,” Reid said. “Every game counts as you go forward. It's important that you bear down every single week.”