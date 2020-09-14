SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Albert Breer in MMQB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Won't be a Fluke

Joshua Brisco

In the first Monday Morning Quarterback column of the 2020 NFL regular season, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had a quick note on Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a call for another young member of the KC offense.

Speaking of Mahomes, I don’t think what his new teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire did on Thursday night was any fluke. When Kansas City drafted him, they saw his ability in space and physical running style as ideal, given what else the offense has. Their speed at wideout means defenses have to put lighter boxes on the field, and it also creates room underneath with which backs can work. All of that came alive in the opener, and should keep going as long as K.C.’s burners on the outside remain healthy (also, I’d love to see a little more of Mecole Hardman).

Edwards-Helaire's high-profile debut came with 25 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, and while I'd be surprised to see him regularly carrying the ball more than 20 times per game going forward, none of those numbers were the most surprising stats from his game, in my estimation. Edwards-Helaire didn't catch a single pass on Thursday night, being targeted only twice. I would have bet (and lost) the farm on the rookie hauling in at least a couple of receptions in his debut.

While his carries will likely decrease in future weeks, his passing-game role will grow exponentially, and it shouldn't take long to see.

Breer also mentions Hardman, who was on the field for just 20 snaps on Thursday, which placed him firmly fourth in wide receiver snaps for the Chiefs' offense, behind Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson. While I continue to love Hardman's skill set in this offense and think he'll continue to earn head coach Andy Reid's trust in a scheme with a lot of moving parts, my excitement was dulled a bit on Thursday. If you also liked him as a fantasy football sleeper, don't bail just yet. You may not have him in your starting lineup when he has his first big game, but his lottery-ticket potential is still inarguable.

For Breer's full MMQB to kick off the 2020 season, click here.

