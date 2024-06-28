Analyst Praises Chiefs' Offense But Points Out Surprise 'Worrying Weakness'
How high can the Kansas City Chiefs' offense soar in 2024? Many are expecting a rebound effort from Andy Reid and Matt Nagy's unit, especially after such an up-and-down 2023 campaign.
This offseason, general manager Brett Veach made a concerted effort to provide quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a better assortment of weapons to throw to. With that said, those acquisitions have zero proof of concept in regards to panning out. While folks naturally anticipate that things will come together, it isn't a 100% guarantee.
One writer is taking that into consideration despite predicting Kansas City's offense will rank second in all of football in scoring this year. In a recent article for NFL.com, deputy editor Gennaro Filice cited Mahomes as a "signature strength" for the Chiefs but singled out wideout chemistry as a "worrying weakness" to watch for.
"Dealing with multiple injuries -- and potentially just the effects of aging -- Travis Kelce fell short of 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2015," Filice wrote. "Without the tight end playing at an All-Pro level, the burden fell on Kansas City’s receivers to produce. Most failed to answer the bell. The lone bright spot was rookie Rashee Rice, who really came on in the back half of the year, seemingly setting himself up for a full breakout in 2024. But now Rice’s status is up in the air following a car-racing crash in April that could result in a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.
"On the plus side, the Chiefs added a pair of explosive receivers this offseason: free-agent signee Marquise Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy. Though both are small, Brown and Worthy possess the kind of blazing speed that can stretch a defense beyond its limits, which is something the back-to-back Super Bowl champs have struggled to do since trading Tyreek Hill. How quickly can the two newbies gain a rapport with Mahomes? How much could a suspension impact Rice’s sophomore campaign?"
The Kelce and Rice concerns are valid, but there are reasons to be optimistic nonetheless. First and foremost, having better surrounding talent could help Kelce get some attention taken away from him in 2024. The future Hall of Fame tight end looked terrific in the postseason, which is something the Chiefs hope to see more of this year. If Rice does end up being disciplined by the league for the multi-vehicle accident he got into, that'd surely complicate things.
That has yet to happen, though. Concerns about Brown and Worthy overlapping too much may be premature, too. After all, Reid oftentimes doesn't opt for a prototypical 'X' receiver in his system. Kansas City rotates players through different roles, which fits the skill sets of everyone. There's enough talent – and diversity of talent – to survive while everyone gets acquainted.
Chemistry isn't something the Chiefs should have pause about. In 2022, newcomers like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson came to town and all found roles over time. The trio of Reid, Mahomes and Kelce can make it work with just about anyone. It will surely take time for the offense to reach its ceiling, but the returns could be great.
Will that manifest itself quickly enough in the form of football's No. 2 scoring offense? That remains to be seen, which is where Filice's point is hammered home.