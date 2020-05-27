"So Far, So Good.”— How the Kansas City Chiefs and HC Andy Reid Are Handling the Virtual Offseason

As teams still aren’t able to get on the field and practice together for the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rookies find themselves at a disadvantage from years past when it comes to installing plays.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said he and his coaching staff are doing the best they can with the time they have.

“Yeah, we try to keep this time consistent,” Reid said in a conference call with the media last week. “They’ve got a two-hour period with the veterans. That’s what you have. With the rookies, you have a five-hour period that you can work with them. We try to work in a couple of extra hours for the rookies to meet.”

With meetings in a virtual format, the Chiefs' coaching staff has been meeting with the new additions and have added an emphasis on special teams

“We were originally doing it with [Special Teams Coach] Dave Toub and the coaches, so Dave got a little bit of special teams introduction with the guys,” Reid said. “Then the coaches got them for a nice block of two hours. You’ve got that extra time, and our coaches use that. They’ve gotten with them and in some cases just one or two guys in a room or whatever. We’re calling these rooms but doing it this way here virtually.”

Reid explained that, along with the meetings and on-the-field installs, they are also teaching proper meeting etiquette to the rookies with structured virtual chats. Because of the virtual nature of the offseason, the new players need to learn a different way.

“They get that time, and right now for those kids that time is important and your attitude and approach to that is important,” Reid said. “Are you going to stay awake looking at this screen? Are you going to stay awake? We make them have their face showing and not click off the camera, so we see them. That’s a little interaction there. … So, these guys are doing that. We’re at 100% participation, and they’re cranking. They’re going, and I’ve been very happy with that, with their approach. So far, so good.”