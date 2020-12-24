Andy Reid Has No Plans To Rest Starters Sunday Against Falcons

With the possibility of clinching the No. 1 seed before they take the field on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he has no plans of resting players this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

With a win on Sunday, Kansas City can clinch the top seed in the conference but there is a possibility they could have the spot before they take the field on Sunday.

That brings up the question if the Chiefs were to clinch the No. 1 seed before their game on Sunday, does head coach Andy Reid have a plan for sitting his starters?

“I don’t," Reid said. "I’ve got the guys ready to go, and that’s what we’re going to do. I don’t like banking on other people. I’ve been doing this long enough where you never bank on others, just get your guys ready to go, and we’ll take it from there. But to answer your question, our guys are getting ready to play.”

Winning the No. 1 seed is a highly coveted prize this season as the NFL reformatted their playoff system so only the top team in each conference gets a bye.

Unlike last season where the top two teams get a week off, the advantage the No. 1 seed gives will be bigger than home field this season.

With still two games left on the schedule, Reid is focused on winning those instead of getting his guys to rest in the final weeks.

“If you go there, then you get your tail kicked, so I don’t even allow myself to go in that direction," Reid said. "I mean, we’ve got to maximize ourselves against a team that’s playing hard. These games that they’ve lost, over half of them have been in the fourth quarter, so they’re taking teams right to the end there and playing good football. So, you let your mind drift on that stuff, and you get your tail kicked. That’s how it rolls, so I don’t go there, not until it happens, and then you take care of business. None of it’s real right now.”