Andy Reid Isn't Surprised Darrel Williams Has Had Career Year

Even the signing running back Le'Veon Bell in the middle of the season hasn't stopped Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams from putting up career numbers.
Much like last season, the Kansas City Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl wouldn't be possible without production from unlikely sources.

Last year, running back Damien Williams rose to prominence in the latter portion of the season but this year it's been running back Darrel Williams who's taken over that role.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid attributed Williams' rise to a good bill of health and said his good season isn't done yet.

“That was really the only thing that was holding Darrel back, was just being able to stay healthy consistently," Reid said. "He spent so much time rehabbing this past offseason, got himself into great shape, caught a couple of breaks, which you need. I mean, he’s always worked hard, he just got nicked up. So, he was able for the most part to stay injury-free, and he put it together this season. And it’s not over yet, he’s got one more game left here, but he sure has had a good season to this point."

Despite signing running back Le'Veon Bell midway through the season, Darrel Williams didn't miss a step and has even beat out the former Pro Bowler and All-Pro for snaps.

In 16 regular-season games, Darrel Williams recorded a career-high 169 rushing yards on 39 carries scoring one touchdown. He also set a career-high in catches with 18 for 116 receiving yards.

But that's only part of the story for Darrel Williams, who in two playoff games this year, has notched 26 carries for 130 yards and a score. The 2018 undrafted free agent has received just over 53% of the Chiefs' rushing attempts in the postseason.

Reid said his versatility on the field on every down makes him an easy play for him and his staff.

"I would tell you that he’s really a smart football player," Reid said. "So, you see him produce on the field, but we all have confidence in him. Whether it’s third down, blitz protection, whether it’s blocking for another back or you’ve seen him block for Tyreek [Hill] at times, or whether it’s out catching a pass, he just has a real feel for it and is very instinctive, and likewise very smart.”

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
