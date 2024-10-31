Andy Reid on Joshua Uche Trade, Plans to Get Him Involved in Chiefs' Defense
With a Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs got back on the practice field on Thursday. The list of those participating includes new defensive end Joshua Uche, who was traded for earlier this week.
As the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches, this isn't the first big-time move Kansas City has made. Prior to Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, general manager Brett Veach made a push for now-former Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The immediate returns on that investment were positive, and the club's hope is that a strong impact will also be made by Uche.
The Chiefs are quite familiar with the 26-year-old pass rusher, as they expressed interest in him prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. They also faced him in Week 15 of last season, a 27-17 Kansas City victory. Speaking to the media on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid went back to that experience as something that gave the team even more background on the player they'd eventually trade for.
"We've had the benefit of having played against him," Reid said. "So we know he's a very aggressive, good pass rusher [and] good all-around player. We'll work him in with the defensive line rotation-wise. As long as he can handle everything – and I wouldn't expect that he wouldn't – he'll start today working in there and getting used to what we do."
When asked about his thoughts on the defensive end room, Reid doubled down on the importance of having quality pass rushers. As folks say, a defense can never truly have too many of them.
"We know how important that position is," Reid said. "Adding him into the mix there, I think, is something that helps us as a football team. I'd tell you that's why we did that."
Mike Danna is back at practice this week, which is good news for Steve Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen's defensive front. George Karlaftis is also playing at a very high level after a bit of a slow start to the season. Uche entering the fold is a nice change of pace, as his style resembles someone like second-year man Felix Anudike-Uzomah more than anyone else. He's smaller than typical Spagnuolo-era Chiefs defensive ends are, instead winning with a trio of bend, quickness and experience around the edge. While Kansas City awaits the eventual return of Charles Omenihu, added depth is a massive plus.
Reid believes there's a "good chance" that Uche makes his Chiefs debut on Monday night. Considering that Hopkins had even less time to get acclimated, it makes a ton of sense. If he can match the level of production he's put up this season – 13 pressures and a solid Pro Football Focus pass rush grade – it'll make the defense better now and in the postseason.
Getting that intriguing floor and ceiling in a player for a 2026 sixth-round pick is a win, and the Chiefs seem to know that as they get Uche up to speed.